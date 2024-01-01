Sudoku Calendar
Har du inte installerat WebCatalog? Ladda ner WebCatalog Desktop.
Webbplats: poki.com
Förbättra din upplevelse med skrivbordsappen för Sudoku Calendar på WebCatalog Desktop för Mac, Windows, Linux.
Kör appar i störningsfria fönster med många förbättringar.
Hantera och växla enkelt mellan flera konton och appar utan att byta webbläsare.
Sudoku Calendar elevates the classic Sudoku experience to new heights of fun! Select your Sudoku challenge of the day from the calendar, or test your skills with a random game! Adjust the difficulty level from easy to hard, and customize the grid by hiding impossible numbers for a clearer view. Need a little assistance? Don't worry, hints are available if you need them. It's time to solve some Sudoku games!
Webbplats: poki.com
Ansvarsfriskrivning: WebCatalog är inte ansluten, associerad, auktoriserad, godkänd av eller på något sätt officiellt kopplad till Sudoku Calendar. Alla produktnamn, logotyper och varumärken tillhör sina respektive ägare.