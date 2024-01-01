Picture it?
Har du inte installerat WebCatalog? Ladda ner WebCatalog Desktop.
Webbplats: poki.com
Förbättra din upplevelse med skrivbordsappen för Picture it? på WebCatalog Desktop för Mac, Windows, Linux.
Kör appar i störningsfria fönster med många förbättringar.
Hantera och växla enkelt mellan flera konton och appar utan att byta webbläsare.
Picture it? is a fun Pictionary-style game that puts your guessing skills to the test! Select from various categories like food, geography, movies/TV, and wordplay to challenge yourself. With creative prompts like guessing country flags as fashion dresses, identifying celebrities in their childhoods, or recognizing a piece of food furniture, the game offers endless fun and excitement. Only the smartest one can guess the answer right and fast. Can you picture it?
Webbplats: poki.com
Ansvarsfriskrivning: WebCatalog är inte ansluten, associerad, auktoriserad, godkänd av eller på något sätt officiellt kopplad till Picture it?. Alla produktnamn, logotyper och varumärken tillhör sina respektive ägare.