Crown Guard puts you in command of a strategic tower defense mission where your objective is clear: protect the crown at all costs! Build powerful towers and deploy units to fend off relentless enemy attacks. Use gold mines to increase your resources and plot the path of your soldiers wisely toward enemy territory. Each victory can bring you some precious gems to upgrade your skills permanently. Can you safeguard the crown against your enemies?

Webbplats: poki.com

Ansvarsfriskrivning: WebCatalog är inte ansluten, associerad, auktoriserad, godkänd av eller på något sätt officiellt kopplad till Crown Guard. Alla produktnamn, logotyper och varumärken tillhör sina respektive ägare.