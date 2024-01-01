WebCatalog

Yohn.io is a new custom URL shortener with built-in analytics. You should totally consider switching to it because it: * is lightning fast, * comes with extra tools like a dynamic QR code generator, virtual business card manager and more, * keeps your data private, * comes with granular data analytics, * costs just €10/month.

Business
URL Shortener

