What is Wizikey? Wizikey is a media monitoring and PR software. It helps companies with media monitoring across different media along with trends, and insights on competitive intelligence and press release distribution across the world. It also helps PR professionals find the right set of reporters, send tailored pitches, gather and assess media coverage and insights. It is trusted by giants like HUL, eBay, UserTesting, OYO and 1,000+ users globally to build better brands. Wizikey enables you with News Insights, Media Monitoring, Competitor Research and Press Release Distribution from just one platform. Enabling PR decision makers with actionable insights, Wizikey’s metrics are a new benchmark for how PR should be measured to drive business impact. Wizikey helps Marketeers and PR professionals with these following activities: News Trends & Insights 1. Measure real-time news insights about your brand along with competitors 2. Latest industry insights on trending themes on earned media 3. Take faster actions with real time updates on Insights Dashboard Media Monitoring 1. Real-time dashboard for news monitoring across different countries to stay on top of your brand Market Research 1. Conduct competitor research across new geographies 2. Study brand narratives of competitors International Media Database 1. Verified and accurate reporter database across multiple geographies 2. AI Engine to identify relevant journalists Reputation Management 1. Drive PR Strategy, Manage media relations, Send press releases to relevant reporters and measure PR efforts seamlessly 2. Manage complete media relations through one software How is Wizikey different from peers? Wizikey is a simple, easy to set up, no code required software that can help businesses set up their media monitoring and reporter engagement engine in a matter of minutes. Take quick actions on your Brand’s media reputation with insights from the product dashboard. Wizikey’s media analytics and insights are very easy to understand to help decision makers with informed decisions. Our global media database undergoes a 7-step process to ensure authenticity of reporters with accurate details. Businesses can reach out to journalists across multiple geographies like US, UK, Singapore, India, Australia, UAE and many more in a matter of minutes.

