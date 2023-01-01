Vexo is the next-generation analytics platform. It provides a solution for precise and actionable data through a beautiful UI, with a seamless integration and zero-configuration, zero-coding support. Vexo will help you improve user experience, increase user engagement by making the right decisions, while saving time and money.

