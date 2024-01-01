WebCatalog

UserQ - Researcher

UserQ - Researcher

UserQ is the first fully remote user research solution that caters for MENA researchers and testers – with Arabic and English testing options, utilising a panel of local testers. We’re on a mission to make UX research accessible to every brand, manager and researcher in the MENA region. Using our UserQ panel you get instant access to +10K users in the MENA region, across 100 nationalities and different demographics. You can recruit from a diverse range of quality testers that match your target audience. Our remote testing tools include the most popular solutions to get all kind of feedback from your target users in a matter of hours. UserQ enables you to easily build card sortings, tree tests, preference tests, prototype tests and much more. All of our testing tools can be created and published in english or arabic, making arabic research accessible to every local brand that focuses on the arabic population. When arabic language is selected, testers will experience a fully mirrored interface to ensure full clarity on the content of the study. With UserQ you say goodbye to constrictive monthly or annual fees. As Uxers ourself we understand the importance of being able to rely on a research tool that follows us during the nonlinear, iterative design journeys. Our flexible credit model means you only pay for what you use. Our credits never expire.

Kategorier:

Software Development
Programvara för användarforskning

Webbplats: userq.com

Ansvarsfriskrivning: WebCatalog är inte ansluten, associerad, auktoriserad, godkänd av eller på något sätt officiellt kopplad till UserQ - Researcher. Alla produktnamn, logotyper och varumärken tillhör sina respektive ägare.

