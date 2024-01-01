Thousands of real estate companies — like your new apartment community, real estate agent, or moving company — partner with Updater to help you organize and complete your move. We know how stressful moving can be, so we provide end-to-end moving support to help you save time, money, and get settled into your new home. With Updater, you can quickly and easily: Forward your mail One central place to update your address, voter registration, and all other important household accounts. Significantly faster than the traditional USPS process. Discover, compare, and purchase TV and internet Compare internet plans, speeds, and prices from the top providers at your new home. Learn what’s popular and purchase TV and internet services from the nation’s most trusted providers. Set up utilities Quickly connect or transfer utility services (water, gas, and electric) in your new home to avoid delays or outages. Secure renters/homeowners insurance Transfer an existing policy or set up a new policy that meets your coverage requirements. Find and book movers Whether you need help moving just a few items or your entire home, we've got you covered. Book same-day moving help, a full-service moving company, or anything in between. Purchase boxes and packaging supplies Get affordable, high quality boxes and packing supplies delivered right to your door. Bonus: moving checklists & tips We’ve seen it all, so we have lots of helpful advice to share. Keep your move organized and stress-free with our handy checklists and guides. About Updater Updater is an app to help you conquer your move. We take care of the heavy lifting so you can focus on all the things you’ve been daydreaming about — like finding your new local spots and making memories in your new home. Let’s be real — moving may never be perfect, but it’s way easier with Updater.

Webbplats: updater.com

Ansvarsfriskrivning: WebCatalog är inte ansluten, associerad, auktoriserad, godkänd av eller på något sätt officiellt kopplad till Updater. Alla produktnamn, logotyper och varumärken tillhör sina respektive ägare.