WebCatalog

Uniqodo

Uniqodo

Har du inte installerat WebCatalog? Ladda ner WebCatalog Desktop.

Använd webb-app

Webbplats: uniqodo.com

Förbättra din upplevelse med skrivbordsappen för Uniqodo på WebCatalog Desktop för Mac, Windows, Linux.

Kör appar i störningsfria fönster med många förbättringar.

Hantera och växla enkelt mellan flera konton och appar utan att byta webbläsare.

Uniqodo is on a mission to redefine promotions as the catalyst for bigger and better outcomes. We are pioneering a new category of customer experience; solving promotion challenges across the entire customer lifecycle that we call PromotionX. Combining the performance of advanced promotions with great customer experience to supercharge conversion and engagement, Uniqodo's Promotion Experience Platform helps you target the right people in the moments that matter, with incentives that motivate and online experiences that inspire action.

Kategorier:

Business
Loyalty Management Software

Webbplats: uniqodo.com

Ansvarsfriskrivning: WebCatalog är inte ansluten, associerad, auktoriserad, godkänd av eller på något sätt officiellt kopplad till Uniqodo. Alla produktnamn, logotyper och varumärken tillhör sina respektive ägare.

Alternativ

Salesforce

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Square

Square

squareup.com

Talkable

Talkable

talkable.com

Fivestars

Fivestars

fivestars.com

Yotpo

Yotpo

yotpo.com

Smile.io

Smile.io

smile.io

Friendbuy

Friendbuy

friendbuy.com

Ambassador

Ambassador

getambassador.com

LoyaltyLion

LoyaltyLion

loyaltylion.com

Stamped

Stamped

stamped.io

Sparkage Consumer

Sparkage Consumer

getsparkage.com

Sparkage Merchant

Sparkage Merchant

getsparkage.com

Utforska

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Företag

Juridiskt

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.