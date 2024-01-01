Alternativ - Together AI
Botpress
botpress.com
Bygg ChatGPT chatbots, förvånansvärt snabbt 🚀. Den första nästa generations chatbotbyggare som drivs av OpenAI. Bygg ChatGPT-liknande bots för ditt projekt eller företag för att få saker gjorda. 🎯
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
Samarbetsplattformen för att bygga AI-agenter. Team använder Voiceflow för att designa, testa och starta chatt- eller röst-AI-agenter – tillsammans, snabbare, i stor skala.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai är den ledande produktionsplattformen för Full Stack AI, LLM och datorvision för modellering av ostrukturerad bild-, video-, text- och ljuddata.
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
Älskad av dataforskare, styrs av IT. Din allt-i-ett-lösning för datavetenskap och ML-utveckling, implementering och datapipelines i molnet.
Chooch
chooch.ai
Choochs datorvisionslösningar hjälper företag att automatisera den visuella granskningen av deras video- och bilddata för att upptäcka och förstå betydelsen av de mest nyanserade visuella elementen – allt i realtid för att leverera handlingskraftiga insikter för att driva affärsbeslut.
Katonic.ai
katonic.ai
Bygg kraftfulla AI-applikationer på några minuter på den kodfria Katonic Generative AI-plattformen. Öka din och dina anställdas produktivitet, förbättra kundupplevelsen och gör saker som bara stora företag skulle kunna göra, allt med kraften i Generativ AI. * Inga kodningskunskaper krävs. * Säkerhe...
BentoCloud
bentoml.com
Serverless Cloud for AI- BentoCloud är en helt hanterad plattform för att bygga och driva AI-applikationer, vilket ger smidig produktleverans till AI-team. BentoML är plattformen för mjukvaruingenjörer för att bygga AI-produkter.
Vocode
vocode.dev
Vocode provides tools and abstractions to build any kind of voice-based application on top of LLMs. Examples of things you can build with Vocode include setting up LLMs to answer/make phone calls, act as personal assistants, join Zoom meetings, and more. What Vocode provides: * Conversation abstrac...
Vext
vextapp.com
Vext: The LLMOps OS Vext is an out-of-the-box LLMOps platform, offering a “Zapier for AI" experience for users who want to lego-block their LLM pipeline at speed and scale. With Vext, you can easily and rapidly develop custom AI applications tailored to your unique business needs and data. Not onl...
PromptPrivacy
promptprivacy.com
Prompt Privacy is a cutting-edge, first-generation artificial intelligence operating system that has been specifically developed to address the growing need for privacy and security in the AI-age. With its unique no-code design, Prompt Privacy offers a user-friendly and intuitive platform for profe...
Promptly
trypromptly.com
A low-code Generative AI platform for Enterprises making AI accessible to every organization.
Predibase
predibase.com
Predibase is the fastest, most efficient way to productionize open-source LLMs. As the developer platform for LoRA training and serving, Predibase makes it easy for engineering teams to fine-tune and serve any open-source LLM on state-of-the-art infrastructure in the cloud at the lowest possible co...
Preamble
preamble.com
Preamble offers an easy to use platform and AI policy marketplace to enhance the safety and security of generative AI and LLM systems. We enable businesses to enforce safety, privacy, security, and compliance AI guardrails. Preamble, Inc. is a veteran led company.
PentaPrompt
pentaprompt.com
PentaPrompt is a web application that provides access to powerful generative AI models. It benefits you by offering personalized creation, streamlining interactions with AI models, and giving you access to the best models from multiple providers, all in one place.
Opentune
opentune.ai
Opentune, a cutting-edge application designed for AI enthusiasts, developers, and innovators. Opentune offers a comprehensive platform for managing, customizing, and interacting with large language models. Opentune offers dedicated support and robust infrastructure tailored for your company's needs...
MarkovML
markovml.com
At MarkovML, our mission is to empower enterprises to harness the transformative power of their data through AI and boost their business growth. We empower knowledge workers with no-code AI tools, freeing them to focus on strategic tasks. Our collaborative, purpose-built, data-centric platform enab...
Lakera
lakera.ai
Lakera Guard empowers organizations to build GenAI applications without worrying about prompt injections, data loss, harmful content, and other LLM risks. Lakera Guard's capabilities are based on proprietary databases that combine insights from LLM applications, Gandalf, open-source data, and our de...
GradientJ
gradientj.com
GradientJ helps product teams deploy large language models at scale. Companies use us to create LLM-powered applications and monitor them in production. Our app provides tools to build and compare prompts, track live performance, and continuously improve models from human feedback.
Defog
defog.ai
Human-level AI analyst for every enterprise user. Deploy accurate AI-assisted data analysis with Defog's all-in-one platform.
CalypsoAI
calypsoai.com
As artificial intelligence continues to revolutionize industries and become increasingly prevalent in day-to-day use, the associated risks also rise. At CalypsoAI, we recognize these growing risks. Through our advanced AISec solutions, our mission is to empower both corporate and government organiza...
ASKtoAI
asktoai.com
ASKtoAI is an advanced, artificial intelligence-driven content creation tool. It generates engaging text, customised images, unique voice recordings and animated avatar videos, all designed to enhance your corporate and personal communication. Transform your creativity with ASKtoAI.
Archie
archie.8base.com
Describe your idea and let Archie generate a free product design blueprint. * Cure Writer's Block: Simply describe your idea in a sentence or two and Archie will immediately begin providing insight into what needs to be built. * Rapid Conceptualization: The Blueprint significantly accelerates the t...
Insighto.ai
insighto.ai
Insighto.ai is a no-code AI chatbot builder. It enables you to create your own custom ChatGPT chatbots trained on your own unique data. With Insighto’s intuitive no-code platform, building a custom AI chatbot is absolutely hassle-free. All you need to do is import data, customize the appearance of ...
GPTGuard.ai
gptguard.ai
Keep all your ChatGPT and other LLM interactions safe and private. GPTGuard's technology replaces sensitive data in your prompts with synthetic data without affecting the context. You get all the benefits of ChatGPT without any privacy or security concerns.
FinetuneDB
finetunedb.com
FinetuneDB is an LLM Ops platform to fine-tune and evaluate LLMs, which enables generalist tech teams to easily create custom AI models.
AICamp
aicamp.so
With AICamp's unique blend of features like Multi-LLM support and AI-enabled workspace, you can make every team task quicker, easier, and more enjoyable.
Robust Intelligence
robustintelligence.com
Robust Intelligence gör det möjligt för företag att säkra sin AI-transformation med en automatiserad lösning för att skydda mot säkerhet och säkerhetshot. Robust Intelligences plattform inkluderar en motor för att upptäcka och utvärdera modellsårbarheter, samt rekommendera och tillämpa nödvändiga sk...
OctoAI
octo.ai
OctoAI levererar infrastruktur för att köra, ställa in och skala generativa AI-applikationer. OctoAI får modeller att fungera för dig, inte tvärtom. Utvecklare får enkel tillgång till effektiv AI-infrastruktur så att de kan köra de modeller de väljer, ställa in dem för deras specifika användningsfal...
Qualetics
qualetics.com
Qualetics tillhandahåller en revolutionerande AI-plattform som gör det enkelt för dig att utnyttja Data Science för ditt företag utan hinder av resurser och infrastruktur. Företag av alla storlekar, från nystartade företag till företag, kan använda sig av Qualetics-plattformen för att lösa komplexa ...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry är ett molnbaserat PaaS för maskininlärningsteam för att bygga, distribuera och skicka ML/LLM-applikationer på sitt eget moln/on-prem Infra på ett snabbare, skalbart och kostnadseffektivt sätt med rätt styrningskontroller, vilket gör att de kan uppnå 90 % snabbare tid att värdera än andr...
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI driver GenAI-anpassningen hos Enterprises. Vi stöds av Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars och andra anmärkningsvärda investerare TuneChat: Vår chattapp som drivs av modeller med öppen källkod TuneStudio: Vår lekplats för utvecklare att finjustera och distri...
Autoblocks
autoblocks.ai
Bygg bättre, mer differentierade AI-produkter. En molnbaserad samarbetsyta för snabb iteration av GenAI-produkter.
Aporia
aporia.com
Använd Aporias ML Observability för att upptäcka drift och modellförsämring, centralisera modellhantering, förklara förutsägelser och förbättra dina ML-modeller i produktionen.