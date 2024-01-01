Large Language Models Software - Mest populära apparna
Large language models (LLMs) are advanced artificial intelligence systems specifically engineered to comprehend, interpret, and generate human-like text from a wide array of inputs. Leveraging state-of-the-art machine learning techniques, massive training datasets, and profound architectures, these models can accomplish a broad spectrum of natural language tasks, making them indispensable tools for businesses across all sectors. The tasks range from translation, summarization, question answering, and conversation to more nuanced applications such as sentiment analysis, text classification, and creative content generation. The LLMs in this category are being employed to revolutionize customer service through intelligent chatbots, augment content creation with auto-writing capabilities, streamline market research with sentiment analysis, and much more. With multilingual proficiency, many can be adaptable to global markets, breaking down language barriers and facilitating cross-cultural communication. The advancements in LLM technology also signal the era of automation in many language-related tasks, thereby reducing manual labor and improving efficiency. They bring transformative change to the user experience, adding a layer of personalization and interactivity that was previously unattainable. This category differs from the AI chatbots software category, which focuses on standalone platforms that allow users to interact and engage with large language models, and the synthetic media software category, which consists of tools for business users to create AI-generated media. These LLM solutions, instead, are designed to be more versatile, foundational tools that can be integrated into a wide range of applications, not just limited to chatbots or synthetic media. To qualify for inclusion in the Large Language Models (LLMs) category, a product must: * Offer a large-scale language model capable of comprehending and generating human-like text from a variety of inputs, made available for commercial use. * Provide robust and secure APIs or integration tools, enabling businesses from various sectors to seamlessly incorporate the model into their existing systems or processes. * Have comprehensive mechanisms in place to tackle potential issues related to data privacy, ethical use, and content moderation, ensuring user trust and regulatory compliance. * Deliver reliable customer support and extensive documentation, along with consistent updates and improvements, thereby aiding users in the effective integration and usage of the model while also ensuring its ongoing relevance and adaptability to changing requirements.
Skicka in ny app
ChatGPT
chat.openai.com
ChatGPT: Optimera språkmodeller för dialog. Vi har tränat en modell som heter ChatGPT som interagerar på ett konversationssätt. Dialogformatet gör det möjligt för ChatGPT att svara på uppföljningsfrågor, erkänna sina misstag, utmana felaktiga premisser och avvisa olämpliga förfrågningar. ChatGPT är ...
Google Gemini
gemini.google.com
Du kan använda Bard för att föra dina idéer framåt. Med lite hjälp från Bard kan du göra saker som: - Brainstorma idéer, utveckla en plan eller hitta olika sätt att få saker gjorda - Få en snabb, lättförståelig sammanfattning av mer komplexa ämnen - Skapa första utkast till konturer, e-postmeddelan...
Microsoft Copilot
copilot.microsoft.com
Din dagliga AI-följeslagare.
Claude
claude.ai
Claude är nästa generations AI-assistent för dina uppgifter, oavsett skala.
Hugging Face
huggingface.co
AI-gemenskapen bygger framtiden. Bygg, träna och distribuera toppmoderna modeller som drivs av referensen för öppen källkod inom maskininlärning.
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks är ett företag som grundades av de ursprungliga skaparna av Apache Spark. Databricks växte fram ur AMPLab-projektet vid University of California, Berkeley som var involverat i att göra Apache Spark, ett distribuerat datorramverk med öppen källkod byggt ovanpå Scala. Databricks utvecklar e...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics fungerar som din pålitliga co-pilot för företag med syftet att göra dig smartare, snabbare och mer säker på dina datadrivna beslut. IBM Cognos Analytics ger varje användare – oavsett om det är datavetare, affärsanalytiker eller icke-IT-specialister – mer kraft att utföra relevan...
ScholarAI
scholarai.io
ScholarAI is a plugin that allows users to access open access scientific literature from peer-reviewed journals. Available to ScholarAI Premium users, our new dedicated Copilot for science in the age of AI, powered by GPT-4 Turbo.
H2O.ai
h2o.ai
H2O.ai är den ledande leverantören av generativ AI och Machine Learning-plattform med öppen källkod på uppdrag att demokratisera AI. Den destillerar den tekniska skickligheten hos 30 Kaggle Masters till enkla AI-molnprodukter för Generativ AI och maskininlärning som löser kraftfulla problem. Kunder,...
Anode
codygon.com
Anode, an innovative digital solution designed to revolutionize data quality management for businesses is here to help. Anode is a data anomaly detection tool that analyzes your data for 6 classes of errors allowing you to gain insights into your data faster and more efficiently.
Mistral AI
mistral.ai
Fast, open-source and secure language models. Facilitated specialisation of models on business use-cases, leveraging private data and usage feedback. Built from a world-class team in Europe, targeting global market.
Composable Prompts
composableprompts.com
Composable Prompts's mission is to revolutionize the way applications interact with content. While Large Language Models (LLMs) like GPT have fundamentally changed our interaction with textual data, Composable Prompts believes in taking a step further. Composable Prompts ensures that every business...
Stability AI
stability.ai
Stability AI is building open AI tools that will let us reach our potential. Designing and implementing solutions using collective intelligence and augmented technology.
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI driver GenAI-anpassningen hos Enterprises. Vi stöds av Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars och andra anmärkningsvärda investerare TuneChat: Vår chattapp som drivs av modeller med öppen källkod TuneStudio: Vår lekplats för utvecklare att finjustera och distri...