Swoogo
Har du inte installerat WebCatalog? Ladda ner WebCatalog Desktop.
Webbplats: swoogo.events
Förbättra din upplevelse med skrivbordsappen för Swoogo på WebCatalog Desktop för Mac, Windows, Linux.
Kör appar i störningsfria fönster med många förbättringar.
Hantera och växla enkelt mellan flera konton och appar utan att byta webbläsare.
With an emphasis on simplicity, functionality, and the true DIY spirit, Swoogo is a user-friendly event management platform that helps bring people together from anywhere. Swoogo’s superpower is streamlining the organizational aspects of every type of event, from registration and session scheduling, to post-event data reports. Swoogo helps event marketers intuitively build a website with embedded registration, email automation, a sponsor portal, and speaker resources. A growing force in the market, Swoogo is the next big thing in events.
Kategorier:
Webbplats: swoogo.events
Ansvarsfriskrivning: WebCatalog är inte ansluten, associerad, auktoriserad, godkänd av eller på något sätt officiellt kopplad till Swoogo. Alla produktnamn, logotyper och varumärken tillhör sina respektive ägare.