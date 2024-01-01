WebCatalog

Swag Hut

SwagHut’s technology streamlines your entire promotional merchandise buying experience. With our platform you can create, customise and send high-quality swag to anyone, anywhere in the world. Simply select your favourite swag items and upload your logo. Custom designs will be ready for you to approve in your personalised dashboard within 24 hours. Once you’re happy with your designs choose from our storage and shipping options. We focus on curating a catalogue of high-quality, meaningful merchandise that people will actually want to keep. We’re proud members of 1% for the Planet, so with every swag purchase you will be giving back. Launching a new brand? Onboarding new team members? Organising a virtual event? Talk to our team to find out more on how you can use swag to deliver captivating experiences, sustainably at swaghut.com.

