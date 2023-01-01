SkyGeni
Har du inte installerat WebCatalog? Ladda ner WebCatalog Desktop.
Webbplats: skygeni.com
Förbättra din upplevelse med skrivbordsappen för SkyGeni på WebCatalog Desktop för Mac, Windows, Linux.
Kör appar i störningsfria fönster med många förbättringar.
Hantera och växla enkelt mellan flera konton och appar utan att byta webbläsare.
SkyGeni is an Explainable-AI powered Revenue Growth Insights platform that delivers proactive, actionable insights to empower B2B revenue leaders to drive efficient and predictable revenue growth and transform rep productivity. SkyGeni's pre-built dashboards, ML models and algorithms combine data from CRM, Conversational Intelligence and LMS with deep context and deliver very sophisticated insights 10x faster (in less than 4 weeks) and at less than 10% of the cost of building custom reporting solutions.
Webbplats: skygeni.com
Ansvarsfriskrivning: WebCatalog är inte ansluten, associerad, auktoriserad, godkänd av eller på något sätt officiellt kopplad till SkyGeni. Alla produktnamn, logotyper och varumärken tillhör sina respektive ägare.