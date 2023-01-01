Sitesights Analytics
Har du inte installerat WebCatalog? Ladda ner WebCatalog.
Webbplats: sitesights.io
Förbättra din upplevelse med skrivbordsappen för Sitesights Analytics på WebCatalog för Mac, Windows, Linux.
Kör appar i störningsfria fönster med många förbättringar.
Hantera och växla enkelt mellan flera konton och appar utan att byta webbläsare.
Sitesights is a powerful web analytics tool with simplicity in mind. It's lightweight, SEO-friendly, privacy-friendly and does not require a cookie consent, and it's fully compliant with the GDPR and CCPA. Unlock Powerful Website Insights by Analyzing Your Customer Journey Today. Sitesights is designed to serve as a robust Google Analytics alternative that provides comprehensive information to obtain insightful insights about your website or mobile application. Get everything you need to improve your website constantly and create a higher revenue with data driven decisions.
Webbplats: sitesights.io
Ansvarsfriskrivning: WebCatalog är inte ansluten, associerad, auktoriserad, godkänd av eller på något sätt officiellt kopplad till Sitesights Analytics. Alla produktnamn, logotyper och varumärken tillhör sina respektive ägare.