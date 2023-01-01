Semplates is an innovative email template service that allows you and your company to make the most of using Amazon SES - without coding or using the terminal. Our user-friendly platform with its drag-and-drop editor empowers you to create and manage templates for automated emails sent via AWS SES. This makes it a breeze to design beautiful, responsive, and personalized templates for transactional emails that suit your brand. A seamless collaboration is key. That's why Semplates allows you to invite team members from Product, Design, and Development to work on templates together, streamlining your workflow. In order to conveniently manage email automation for various clients, environments, or projects, one Semplates account can be connected with multiple AWS accounts or regions. For greater flexibility and efficiency, you can even move templates between different AWS accounts. While Semplates only provides the interface for a convenient simple email automation, the data itself is hosted exclusively on AWS and not accessed by Semplates. This leaves control over server locations and customer data in your hands at all times. Hence, Semplates is not only a convenient and efficiency-boosting tool for email automation, but also a secure choice for companies dealing with sensitive customer data.

