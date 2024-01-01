Sawayo

Sawayo

Har du inte installerat WebCatalog? Ladda ner WebCatalog Desktop.

Använd webb-app

Webbplats: sawayo.de

Förbättra din upplevelse med skrivbordsappen för Sawayo på WebCatalog Desktop för Mac, Windows, Linux.

Kör appar i störningsfria fönster med många förbättringar.

Hantera och växla enkelt mellan flera konton och appar utan att byta webbläsare.

The Sawayo software supports companies in the implementation of employer and entrepreneur obligations. The tool enables the management of documents with real-time return control and audit-proof archiving, legally compliant recording of employees' working hours via the Sawayo app, and personnel management with holiday planning. The programme allows team members to digitally sign documents via the app, as well as a document archive for viewing. The integrated working time recording, document and contract management allows companies to implement various compliance requirements with little effort, in a time-saving and legally compliant manner.
Kategorier:
Business
Other HR Services Providers

Webbplats: sawayo.de

Ansvarsfriskrivning: WebCatalog är inte ansluten, associerad, auktoriserad, godkänd av eller på något sätt officiellt kopplad till Sawayo. Alla produktnamn, logotyper och varumärken tillhör sina respektive ägare.

Alternativ

CU Health

CU Health

cuhealth.com.au

Tava Health

Tava Health

tavahealth.com

ReachLink

ReachLink

reachlink.com

Corplife

Corplife

corplife.at

Runa HR

Runa HR

runahr.com

Du kanske också gillar

inSign

inSign

getinsign.com

emSigner

emSigner

emsigner.com

Pergamin

Pergamin

pergam.in

Coffreo

Coffreo

coffreo.com

Signwell

Signwell

signwell.com

MeetingKing

MeetingKing

meetingking.com

Kenjo

Kenjo

kenjo.io

fynk

fynk

fynk.com

UNOY

UNOY

unoy.io

BoldSign

BoldSign

boldsign.com

Parsedoc

Parsedoc

parsedoc.com

Coach Catalyst

Coach Catalyst

coachcatalyst.com

Utforska

Desktop

Support

Företag

Juridiskt

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.