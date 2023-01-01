WebCatalog

QuizModeOn

QuizModeOn

Har du inte installerat WebCatalog? Ladda ner WebCatalog Desktop.

Använd webb-app

Webbplats: quizmodeon.com

Förbättra din upplevelse med skrivbordsappen för QuizModeOn på WebCatalog Desktop för Mac, Windows, Linux.

Kör appar i störningsfria fönster med många förbättringar.

Hantera och växla enkelt mellan flera konton och appar utan att byta webbläsare.

Quizmodeon is a web platform that gives you the power to do live multiplayer competitions. - No need for an app download, it can be easily accessed by all mobile and desktop devices. - Custom branding feature to emphasize and make your brand look special. - Gamified scenarios for the quiz produce a memorable experience for the participants - Provides an entertaining solution for HR recruitment, training, marketing strategies and much more.

Webbplats: quizmodeon.com

Ansvarsfriskrivning: WebCatalog är inte ansluten, associerad, auktoriserad, godkänd av eller på något sätt officiellt kopplad till QuizModeOn. Alla produktnamn, logotyper och varumärken tillhör sina respektive ägare.

Alternativ

Quizizz

Quizizz

quizizz.com

Slido

Slido

sli.do

Mentimeter

Mentimeter

mentimeter.com

Poll Everywhere

Poll Everywhere

polleverywhere.com

Sendsteps

Sendsteps

sendsteps.com

QuestionPro

QuestionPro

questionpro.com

Event Farm

Event Farm

eventfarm.com

AhaSlides

AhaSlides

ahaslides.com

Worksup

Worksup

worksup.com

Monterosa

Monterosa

monterosa.co

Feedbeo

Feedbeo

feedbeo.com

Audiencly

Audiencly

audiencly.io

Du kanske också gillar

QuizWhizzer

QuizWhizzer

quizwhizzer.com

Testofy

Testofy

testofy.com

ITProTV

ITProTV

itpro.tv

Rhym

Rhym

rhym.io

TryHackMe

TryHackMe

tryhackme.com

Hack The Box

Hack The Box

hackthebox.com

HRappka

HRappka

hrappka.pl

Heyrecruit

Heyrecruit

heyrecruit.de

CleverStaff

CleverStaff

cleverstaff.net

Taption

Taption

taption.com

ClassMarker

ClassMarker

classmarker.com

HDqwalls

HDqwalls

hdqwalls.com

Utforska

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Företag

Juridiskt

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.