Qualifio enables large brands and media to engage audiences across digital channels via 50+ templated interactive formats (quizzes, contests, surveys, tests, animated games, etc.). With stringent adherence to the GDPR, the platform allows the collection of rich first-party data that can be pushed to a client's wider technologies for data enrichment. More than 400 enterprises currently use Qualifio including TF1, Nestl, PepsiCo, PSG, MediaMarkt, LOral, RTL, etc.

Kategorier :

Webbplats: qualifio.com

Ansvarsfriskrivning: WebCatalog är inte ansluten, associerad, auktoriserad, godkänd av eller på något sätt officiellt kopplad till Qualifio. Alla produktnamn, logotyper och varumärken tillhör sina respektive ägare.