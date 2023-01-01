Alternativ - PromoRepublic
IONOS
ionos.com
Tillgång till hela din IONOS-värld: kontrakt, produkter och kunddata, beställ eller byt tjänster - nu lösenordsskyddad inloggning.
SEMrush
semrush.com
SEMrush erbjuder lösningar för SEO, PPC, innehåll, sociala medier och konkurrenskraftig forskning. Betrodd av över 6000000 marknadsförare över hela världen
Moz
moz.com
Med stöd av den största communityn av SEO:are på planeten, bygger Moz verktyg som gör SEO, inkommande marknadsföring, länkbyggande och innehållsmarknadsföring enkelt. Starta din kostnadsfria 30-dagars provperiod idag!
Thryv
thryv.com
Hantera kunder när som helst, var som helst och på vilken enhet som helst med Thryvs programvara för småföretag: CRM, text- och e-postmarknadsföring, sociala medier, webbplatser och mer.
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye är en omfattande kundupplevelseplattform. Mer än 60 000 företag av alla storlekar använder BirdEye varje dag för att hittas online genom recensioner, väljas ut av kunder med sms-interaktioner och vara det bästa företaget med verktyg för undersökningar och insikter.
Marketing 360
marketing360.com
Fyll på ditt varumärke® med den #1 marknadsföringsplattformen® för småföretag.
Yext
yext.com
Yext är ett teknikföretag i New York City som verkar inom området varumärkeshantering online. Det erbjuder varumärkesuppdateringar med hjälp av sitt molnbaserade nätverk av appar, sökmotorer och andra faciliteter. Företaget grundades 2006 av Howard Lerman, Brian Distelburger och Brent Metz. De senas...
Vendasta
vendasta.com
Det enklaste sättet att sälja digitala lösningar under ditt eget varumärke. Vendasta är en white-label-plattform för företag som tillhandahåller digitala lösningar till små och medelstora företag.
SOCi
meetsoci.com
SOCi är marknadsföringsplattformen för varumärken på flera platser. Vi ger företag som Ace Hardware, Sport Clips och Anytime Fitness möjlighet att få kontakt med lokal publik över alla marknadsföringskanaler.
Solocal
solocal.com
Vi hjälper företag att växa genom digital teknik. Få direkt personlig rådgivning med din kostnadsfria digitala revision.
ReviewTrackers
reviewtrackers.com
ReviewTrackers är ett prisbelönt programvaruföretag för kundrecension. Få fler recensioner. Svara på kunder. Få insikter om kundupplevelsen.
Mobal
mobal.io
Hantera alla dina företagsuppgifter från ett ställe, utan ansträngning. Vi gör hanteringen av dina företagsuppgifter rolig, snabb och trevlig.
Chatmeter
chatmeter.com
Chatmeter ger varumärken på flera platser de lokala insikter och verktyg de behöver för att övervaka, analysera och förbättra kundupplevelsen i stor skala.
Digitaleo
digitaleo.com
The platform that makes local marketing easier. From customer review moderation and social network management to sponsored campaigns and local visibility, Digitaleo helps networks and brands to drive more traffic to their points of sale!
DashLoc
dashloc.com
DashLoc is a revolutionary hyperlocal listing platform that connects local businesses with nearby customers in a seamless and efficient manner. With its user-friendly interface and geolocation capabilities, DashLoc enables users to discover and engage with businesses operating in their immediate vic...
RocketData
rocketdata.ru
RocketData is an easy-to-use platform to manage your company’s business information and reviews among 30+ location-based services: maps, search engines, all popular directories, GPS devices and social networks. RocketData adds information about your company to these services, finds mistakes, fixes t...
Reptrics
reptrics.com
Reptrics is all-in-one Customer Success Software for B2B SaaS businesses to drive customer retention & growth. Reptrics is built for proactive Customer Success team & executive leader to manage customer onboarding, and renewals, reduce churn, and boost expansion opportunities. Reptrics empowers cust...
PowerChord
powerchord.com
PowerChord helps brands and manufacturers who sell through dealer networks to enhance the customer journey with coordinated messaging and data-driven insights to optimize marketing spend. PowerChord's software easily integrates into your existing marketing tech suite to connect with customers on a l...
LOCALACT
localact.com
LOCALACT is the premier local digital marketing platform for franchisees. We put your franchisees and business locations front and center in every local market, helping them reach more people online and convert them into customers. From hyper-local ad campaigns, to local store data management and on...
Advice Local
advicelocal.com
Advice Local is dedicated to providing scalable, cost effective and customizable local presence management solutions to our channel partners, brands, agencies and local marketers.
Neustar Localeze
neustarlocaleze.biz
Neustar Localeze is the trusted business listings identity management provider for local search, helping national brands and local businesses take control and improve the visibility of their online business listings and delivering trusted, verified local business information to a broad network of lo...
myPresences
mypresences.com
mypresences.com is the best way to optimise and manage a business’s online presence & reputation and allows them to create, maintain and monitor a presence across over 2000 services that is correct, consistent and complete in a minimum of time and without the need to understand each service. As new ...
Direction Local
direction.com
Direction Local is a complete local marketing platform designed for businesses that want to quickly increase online visibility, reach more customers, and enhance their reputation. Its powerful toolkit includes citation building to top US directories, listing management, reviews management, a publish...
GMBapi.com
gmbapi.com
GMBapi.com is the value option for multi location Google Business Profile software. Agencies and direct customers love us. Manage your local reputation and post content, services, products and photos in bulk. Get an easy overview of all your Local Search priorities and performance so you know what l...
SO Connect
soconnect.com
Listings helps your local business get found by more customers. Update your company information in one go on 50+ platforms, improve your rankings and receive more website traffic, phone calls and visitors to your location(s). We currently serves more than 100.000 business locations and 50.000 custom...
ProManage
promanage.biz
ProManage, a MaaS (Marketing as a service) platform guides brands and businesses by engaging with customers and prospects better, increasing reviews, and creating unified customer databases in three methods Distribution Tech partnerships with large corporations Google, Microsoft Bing, Meta, Sulekha ...
FreshLime
freshlime.com
FreshLime is the Customer Interaction Platform for local business that makes interactions with leads and customers convenient through text, chat, and email - and all organized in one place. We make your business customer-ready for any interaction 24/7/365.
Experience.com
experience.com
Since 2015, Experience.com has been committed to providing world-class AI-powered online reputation, reviews, and presence management solutions, helping companies and professionals enhance their online presence, and customer & employee engagement. With a joint mission to help millions of organizatio...
PinMeTo
pinmeto.com
PinMeTo has everything your multi-location brand needs to take customers from search to action. Update and sync your business info across the biggest search, map, and social media platforms to give your local SEO a boost. Manage your reputation by collecting reviews and ratings across search, map, a...
DigitalMaas
digitalmaas.com
We are a global local marketing platform used by Enterprise Businesses to optimise their location information on multiple Search platforms, such as Google My Business, Apple, Facebook and Bing.We are a global local marketing platform used by Enterprise Businesses to optimise their location informati...
dbaPlatform
dbaplatform.com
Local digital advertising and listing tools and solutions. dbaPlatform helps businesses increase visibility for local businesses on Google, Apple, Bing, and other consumer platforms. dbaPlatform offers customized plans: + Done for You Ads + Done by You Ads + Done for You Listings + Done by You Listi...
Social Places
socialplaces.io
Marketing Technology Agency specializing in listings, reputation, social, ads and bookings for multi-location brands. Social Places are affordable for franchises and provide a hands-on service to implement and drive local marketing strategies. Product Suites include Listings - Setup, Optimize & Mana...
Rio SEO
rioseo.com
Rio SEO is the leader in local marketing for enterprise brands, powering the Local Experience (LX) Platform – a comprehensive, seamlessly integrated suite of turnkey local marketing and customer experience (CX) solutions that deliver impactful hyperlocal experiences at scale, across the entire brand...
Partoo
partoo.co
At Partoo, our mission is to make businesses more visible on the Internet, to improve their e-reputation and to help them gain more customers. Our all-in-one solution empowers strategic decision-making through intuitive dashboards, enabling decision-makers to measure ROI and foster lasting customer ...
Synup
synup.com
Synup förvandlar varumärkens onlinenärvaro med ett tredelat tillvägagångssätt: lokala listor, ryktehantering och hantering av sociala medier. Med Synup kan varumärken leverera relevant och pålitligt affärsinnehåll över alla platser och mediekanaler i en helhetsöversikt. Varumärken kan nu hantera och...
GoSite
gosite.com
Få fler kunder, få betalt snabbare, få tid tillbaka med GoSite. Enkel teknik för hemtjänster och småföretagare. Ingen erfarenhet behövs.
UpCity
upcity.com
På UpCity skapar och ger vi framgångsrika relationer mellan företag och B2B-tjänsteleverantörer. Hitta din nästa partner idag!
SproutLoud
sproutloud.com
Genom Channel Marketing Automation En plattform för alla dina behov av distribuerad marknadsföring
Uberall
uberall.com
Uberall CoreX ser till att din närmaste företagsplats är synlig, vilket driver engagemang från upptäckt till köp och vidare.