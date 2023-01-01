Price Edge
Har du inte installerat WebCatalog? Ladda ner WebCatalog Desktop.
Webbplats: priceedge.eu
Förbättra din upplevelse med skrivbordsappen för Price Edge på WebCatalog Desktop för Mac, Windows, Linux.
Kör appar i störningsfria fönster med många förbättringar.
Hantera och växla enkelt mellan flera konton och appar utan att byta webbläsare.
PriceEdge is a price optimization & management software used for advanced price setting in various industries. The tool helps you find price improvement opportunities, measure price effectiveness, and provides a clear overview of the pricing impact over time through its built-in or custom reports. Benefits: - can be implemented fast; - fully documented; - this tool can be used stand-alone or be integrated with your ERP, CRM, PDM, and web shops; - AI capabilities are ready to be added on Having all the significant data in one tool: costs, sales, price history, customer history, competitor prices, etc. you are able to perform extensive profit and margin analysis and you will make the best decision on your next pricing strategy.
Webbplats: priceedge.eu
Ansvarsfriskrivning: WebCatalog är inte ansluten, associerad, auktoriserad, godkänd av eller på något sätt officiellt kopplad till Price Edge. Alla produktnamn, logotyper och varumärken tillhör sina respektive ägare.