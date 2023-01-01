Poltio
Har du inte installerat WebCatalog? Ladda ner WebCatalog Desktop.
Webbplats: poltio.com
Förbättra din upplevelse med skrivbordsappen för Poltio på WebCatalog Desktop för Mac, Windows, Linux.
Kör appar i störningsfria fönster med många förbättringar.
Hantera och växla enkelt mellan flera konton och appar utan att byta webbläsare.
Poltio’s no-code embeddable solutions that are responsive and white-label, enables brands/agencies to humanize product discovery and capture real time zero party data / get unbiased insights / boost ... Show More OI while creating segments and personas. Just Select the right solution such as smart survey, engaging test or product recommendation quiz / gift finder. Product quizzes not only enhance customer’s shopping but they also provide a superior experience and elevates the customer journey with guided selling.
Kategorier:
Webbplats: poltio.com
Ansvarsfriskrivning: WebCatalog är inte ansluten, associerad, auktoriserad, godkänd av eller på något sätt officiellt kopplad till Poltio. Alla produktnamn, logotyper och varumärken tillhör sina respektive ägare.