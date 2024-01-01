WebCatalog

Plum Voice is a CPaaS technology company that provides automated AI technology solutions through programmable cloud platforms. Plum Voice allows customers to choose from a suite of intelligent virtual voice agents (IVAs) or custom solutions - interactive voice response (IVR), surveys, payment processing, etc. - to automate repetitive tasks, customer interactions and business processes for cost efficiencies and cost savings.

Kategorier:

Productivity
Intelligent programvara för virtuella assistenter

Webbplats: plumvoice.com

Ansvarsfriskrivning: WebCatalog är inte ansluten, associerad, auktoriserad, godkänd av eller på något sätt officiellt kopplad till Plum Voice. Alla produktnamn, logotyper och varumärken tillhör sina respektive ägare.

