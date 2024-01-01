Plum Voice
Har du inte installerat WebCatalog? Ladda ner WebCatalog Desktop.
Webbplats: plumvoice.com
Förbättra din upplevelse med skrivbordsappen för Plum Voice på WebCatalog Desktop för Mac, Windows, Linux.
Kör appar i störningsfria fönster med många förbättringar.
Hantera och växla enkelt mellan flera konton och appar utan att byta webbläsare.
Plum Voice is a CPaaS technology company that provides automated AI technology solutions through programmable cloud platforms. Plum Voice allows customers to choose from a suite of intelligent virtual voice agents (IVAs) or custom solutions - interactive voice response (IVR), surveys, payment processing, etc. - to automate repetitive tasks, customer interactions and business processes for cost efficiencies and cost savings.
Kategorier:
Webbplats: plumvoice.com
Ansvarsfriskrivning: WebCatalog är inte ansluten, associerad, auktoriserad, godkänd av eller på något sätt officiellt kopplad till Plum Voice. Alla produktnamn, logotyper och varumärken tillhör sina respektive ägare.