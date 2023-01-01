Pitchy
Har du inte installerat WebCatalog? Ladda ner WebCatalog.
Webbplats: pitchy.io
Förbättra din upplevelse med skrivbordsappen för Pitchy på WebCatalog för Mac, Windows, Linux.
Kör appar i störningsfria fönster med många förbättringar.
Hantera och växla enkelt mellan flera konton och appar utan att byta webbläsare.
Pitchy is a B2B solution that puts video creation within the reach of everyone. How does it work? Thanks to a fully automated creation tool and a technology based on video templates. Users create and edit their videos in a completely autonomous way. They can adapt the scenario, add all sorts of contents (photos, icons, videos, texts, graphs...) and customise their videos (branding, voice over, subtitles...). Pitchy has been adopted by nearly 70% of the French largest companies (CAC 40) : LVMH, Air France, Total, L'Oréal, BNP Paribas, Thales, PSA...
Webbplats: pitchy.io
Ansvarsfriskrivning: WebCatalog är inte ansluten, associerad, auktoriserad, godkänd av eller på något sätt officiellt kopplad till Pitchy. Alla produktnamn, logotyper och varumärken tillhör sina respektive ägare.