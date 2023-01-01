Built on a foundation of expertise in sales engineering & response management, Ombud serves enterprise-level RevOps teams. Our platform combines content collaboration, project management, & machine learning to streamline the creation of client-facing Sales & Business Development documentation. We move beyond basic automation & knowledge management, offering context-aware intelligent support. This enables RevOps teams to significantly elevate efficiency, cut costs, & surpass growth goals. Ombud partners with medium to large enterprises, streamlining Revenue Operations processes related to Proposal Management, PreSales, Sales & Client Service organizations. Here’s how Ombud is different: ▸ Enterprise-Grade Platform: We are built for enterprise deployments, & are able to scale to that level of complexity. We successfully support global organizations across industries. Versatility Across Use-Cases: We are more than an RFP tool. Use-cases include RFX, InfoSec questionnaires, proactive sales proposals, SOWs & contracts, security documentation, POC frameworks & more. ▸ Search & Machine Learning: Our advanced search capabilities integrate curated & organic content, unlocking your team’s best work & easily surfacing it for reuse. Results compound & improve over time. ▸ Scalability & Growth: We built our product to scale with you. We do not cap users or concurrent projects. We do not charge per feature or present paywalls. We foster scaling adoption, we do not inhibit it. ▸ Change Management & Adoption: We are a high-touch partner. This spans implementation & change management, training, ongoing education & full-service import services. The result for global enterprises like Zendesk, UKG, Pegasystems, Anaplan, Sage and OneStream is a consistent message, faster turnaround time, and professional deliverables at each key step of the sales process. Ombud is headquartered in Denver, CO. To learn more, please visit https://www.ombud.com/

