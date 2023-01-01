Alternativ - NiceJob
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye är en omfattande kundupplevelseplattform. Mer än 60 000 företag av alla storlekar använder BirdEye varje dag för att hittas online genom recensioner, väljas ut av kunder med sms-interaktioner och vara det bästa företaget med verktyg för undersökningar och insikter.
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo är en e-handelsmarknadsföringsplattform med de mest avancerade lösningarna för kundrecensioner, visuell marknadsföring, lojalitet, hänvisningar och SMS-marknadsföring. Läs mer om hur ditt varumärke kan driva tillväxt med Yotpo här.
Friendbuy
friendbuy.com
High growth brands can get more out of every customer with Friendbuy. With a best-in-class referral and loyalty program, brands can achieve at least 5-10% of sales through referrals, with a 4x higher lifetime value. Friendbuy works with DTC brands like Casper, AWAY, and Dollar Shave Club as well as ...
Mention Me
mention-me.com
More consumers trust their friend’s recommendation of a brand than any other advertising. That’s why Mention Me is centred on the belief that every brand should think advocacy-first. By focusing on customer love, you’ll build a fast-growing base of brand fans who spend more, return often and bring t...
Synup
synup.com
Synup transforms brands' online presence with a three-pronged approach: local listings, reputation management, and social media management. With Synup, brands can deliver relevant and trustworthy business content across all locations and media channels in one holistic dashboard. Brands can now manag...
Referral Factory
referral-factory.com
Plug-and-play software to build and track your own referral program or affiliate program. Voted #1 by marketers across the globe. The only referral software officially certified by HubSpot. 👉 Build your program in days not weeks, using our drag-and-drop campaign builder. We offer advanced white lab...
UserEvidence
userevidence.com
UserEvidence är en kundröstplattform som automatiserar socialt bevis för GTM-team och genererar verifierade fallstudier, vittnesmål och statistik på några minuter. Med hjälp av undersökningar och recensioner från tredje part, fångar UserEvidence kontinuerligt feedback under hela kundresan och skapar...