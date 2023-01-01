LoyalAs
Har du inte installerat WebCatalog? Ladda ner WebCatalog Desktop.
Webbplats: loyalas.com
Förbättra din upplevelse med skrivbordsappen för LoyalAs på WebCatalog Desktop för Mac, Windows, Linux.
Kör appar i störningsfria fönster med många förbättringar.
Hantera och växla enkelt mellan flera konton och appar utan att byta webbläsare.
Setup a referral program in minutes. Track referrals and credits, automatically. Unlimited Referrals LoyalAs creates a custom referral link per client. Share with clients and ask for referrals with our automated emails. No limit to referrals received. Find customer champions We track referral links shared by clients and who responds. You'll know who gets you the best referrals and easily find customer champions. Track Credits Earned We track credits earned both by current customers and the referred customers. You set the credit amount and when and where to apply them
Kategorier:
Webbplats: loyalas.com
Ansvarsfriskrivning: WebCatalog är inte ansluten, associerad, auktoriserad, godkänd av eller på något sätt officiellt kopplad till LoyalAs. Alla produktnamn, logotyper och varumärken tillhör sina respektive ägare.