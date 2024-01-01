WebCatalog

Kenyt

Kenyt

Har du inte installerat WebCatalog? Ladda ner WebCatalog Desktop.

Använd webb-app

Webbplats: kenyt.ai

Förbättra din upplevelse med skrivbordsappen för Kenyt på WebCatalog Desktop för Mac, Windows, Linux.

Kör appar i störningsfria fönster med många förbättringar.

Hantera och växla enkelt mellan flera konton och appar utan att byta webbläsare.

Kenyt.AI's product is a conversational customer engagement platform, helping businesses to deeply engage with their customers through a high quality human-like experience. Kenyt Chatbots and Voicebots support multiple languages and produce superior customer engagement because of its advanced AI engine with 95% accuracy, which is way higher than the industry average. The system consists of multiple reusable workflows, like choosing an item on an ecommerce portal, processing payments, booking appointment, etc. and at the same time creating a permanent back-channel for marketing through messaging apps. As computing moves from touch/typing to chat & voice over next few years, Kenyt.AI with its deep conversational and workflow intelligence is best positioned to provide a high quality conversational experience to businesses globally, capitalizing on the market opportunity of upwards of $5B/annum. Founding team comes from IIT Roorkee and IIT Mumbai each having 15 years of relevant industry experience.

Kategorier:

Business
Intelligent programvara för virtuella assistenter

Webbplats: kenyt.ai

Ansvarsfriskrivning: WebCatalog är inte ansluten, associerad, auktoriserad, godkänd av eller på något sätt officiellt kopplad till Kenyt. Alla produktnamn, logotyper och varumärken tillhör sina respektive ägare.

Alternativ

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Botpress

Botpress

botpress.com

Genesys Cloud

Genesys Cloud

genesys.com

Haptik

Haptik

haptik.ai

cogram

cogram

cogram.com

MarketingBlocks

MarketingBlocks

marketingblocks.ai

yellow.ai

yellow.ai

yellow.ai

Clickatell

Clickatell

clickatell.com

LivePerson

LivePerson

liveperson.com

Upsy Shopping

Upsy Shopping

upsyshopping.com

CBOT

CBOT

cbot.ai

Marvin

Marvin

heymarvin.com

Du kanske också gillar

Clarabridge Engage

Clarabridge Engage

engagor.com

SmartMessage

SmartMessage

smartmessage.com

Sparkposh

Sparkposh

sparkposh.com

Meya

Meya

meya.ai

Amio

Amio

amio.io

Gainsight PX

Gainsight PX

aptrinsic.com

1World Online

1World Online

welcome.1worldonline.com

Fotaflo

Fotaflo

fotaflo.com

VMEdu

VMEdu

vmedu.com

Acquire

Acquire

acquire.io

VooV Meeting

VooV Meeting

voovmeeting.com

CBOT

CBOT

cbot.ai

Utforska

Desktop

Support

Företag

Juridiskt

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.