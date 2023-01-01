JRNI is the first and only global enterprise solution to integrate AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP) into email, chat, and other communication channels to automate appointment scheduling, event management and queuing. JRNI’s AI-Powered Automation manages customer communication, reading and reacting to customer responses continuously. Your staff simply checks their schedule, prepares, and delivers outstanding customer experiences. Simple, efficient, and easy! JRNI Appointments: Deliver the one-to-one engagements that are one-of-a-kind!. JRNI’s conversion-optimized online customer booking journeys offer 1-2-3 appointment scheduling and a best-in-class experience that is customizable for any brand’s look and feel. JRNI’s user-friendly and intuitive staff tool makes it easy for your employees to manage all aspects of appointments, from rescheduling, canceling, or booking to keeping track of customer details and appointment outcomes. JRNI Events: Deliver one-to-many personalized engagements that increase revenue and profitability, build stronger customer relationships, and improve customer satisfaction and loyalty - at scale. On the customer side, JRNI Events offers booking journeys that are customizable for any brand’s look and feel and conversion-optimized to make it easy for quick registration. On the staff side, JRNI’s user-friendly and intuitive event management tool makes it easy for staff to oversee crucial aspects of events, from managing ticketing to adding/removing attendees to broadcasting virtually. JRNI Virtual Queuing: Optimize the customer experience by reducing lines and wait times. For customers, intelligent virtual queues eliminate the need for physically waiting in line. They can easily join queues from any device, and then receive updates on their queue status via email or text notifications. On the staff side, JRNI’s easy-to-use concierge tool makes it simple for staff to manage all aspects of queues, from adding, removing, or reorganizing customers in the queue, to keeping track of customer details and visit outcomes. JRNI Analytics: By tracking revenue and conversions, your company can use JRNI Analytics to measure ROI and to understand how the one-to-one experiences and one-to-many experiences you’re delivering are driving value. By understanding customer experience metrics - like wait time and lead time - companies can make sure that they’re giving their customers the best possible service. And with workforce optimization data, like staff capacity reports, businesses can improve workforce planning at the individual location, regional, and staff-member level. Connectors and Extensibility Extend the capabilities of the JRNI platform with an array of prebuilt apps and ecosystem partners. Key connectors offer enterprise, clienteling, communications, workforce optimization, and search and analytics solutions. In addition, the JRNI platform is built on a modern tech stack using RESTful APIs. With our extensibility framework, clients can extend the platform’s core capabilities by building custom apps.

