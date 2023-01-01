inwink
Har du inte installerat WebCatalog? Ladda ner WebCatalog Desktop.
Webbplats: inwink.com
Förbättra din upplevelse med skrivbordsappen för inwink på WebCatalog Desktop för Mac, Windows, Linux.
Kör appar i störningsfria fönster med många förbättringar.
Hantera och växla enkelt mellan flera konton och appar utan att byta webbläsare.
inwink is the BtoB marketing SaaS platform that enables companies to showcase their brands and engage their audiences through: - in-person, online, and hybrid events ; - always-on online communities on dedicated websites ; - centralized, highly-secured data, strictly partitioned by customer. - a native mobile application dedicated to your event or community. A pioneer in event management technology since 2015, inwink today is a comprehensive, 360° BtoB marketing solution, adopted by more than 180 enterprises, businesses, and organizations. The inwink platform is widely recognized for its functional power and flexibility, scalability and security. More on www.inwink.com/en/
Kategorier:
Webbplats: inwink.com
Ansvarsfriskrivning: WebCatalog är inte ansluten, associerad, auktoriserad, godkänd av eller på något sätt officiellt kopplad till inwink. Alla produktnamn, logotyper och varumärken tillhör sina respektive ägare.