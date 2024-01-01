WebCatalog

influData enables the in-depth search and analysis of over 20 million influencers and their audiences on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and YouTube Shorts, coupled with a comprehensive and customizable campaign management with tracking, reporting and social listening features. The tool has already proven itself in over 5,000 campaigns and is suitable for agencies, brands and companies, regardless of size. In our AI-powered search you can choose from over 50 search and filter criteria for Creators, Audiences and Content. influData provides valuable insights into an influencer’s potential for advertising campaigns, based on engagement, smart media value, follower growth, and much more, delivers precise follower insights, and distinguishes real followers from fakes. In addition to tracking and reporting campaigns and individual creators, the comprehensive campaign management offers, among other things, customizable dashboards, semantic and community analyses, ensuring your campaign truly resonates authentically with the target audience, and provides shitstorm warnings based on these analyses. Further audience insights as well as brand growth & competitor tracking are also included. The tool’s effectiveness is evident through numerous satisfied clients, including esteemed brands like Kia, Purelei, Teufel, L'Osteria, OBI, Deichmann, Gymondo, Beiersdorf, Sky, Villeroy & Boch, Babor, MotelOne, Jägermeister, Flaconi, and Henkel.

