Our real-time analytics database, built from Apache Druid, enables developers to build the next generation of analytics applications. With Imply, developers can build without constraints as our database lets them create interactive data experiences on streaming and batch data with limitless scale and at the best economics. Imply delivers the complete developer experience for Apache Druid. Founded by its original creators, Imply adds to the speed and scale of the database with committer-driven expertise, effortless operations, and cloud deployment to meet developers’ application requirements with ease. Backed by leading investors including Thoma Bravo, a16z and Bessemer Venture Partners, Imply is on a fast growth trajectory - disrupting the $100B database market - with customers including Twitter, Salesforce, Atlassian, Reddit, and Intercontinental Exchange.

Business
Analytics-plattformar

