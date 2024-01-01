Alternativ - HeyLink.me
Pictory
pictory.ai
Pictorys kraftfulla AI gör att du kan skapa och redigera videor av professionell kvalitet med hjälp av text, inga tekniska färdigheter krävs eller programvara att ladda ner.
vidIQ
vidiq.com
vidIQ hjälper dig att skaffa de verktyg och kunskaper som behövs för att öka din publik snabbare på YouTube och utanför.
Minea
app.minea.com
Minea är det ultimata sökverktyget för e-handelsprodukter. Minea spårar alla annonser i alla nätverk. Facebook-annonser, influencer-produktplaceringar, Snapspy, alla nätverk spåras. Sluta betala adspy 149€ för ett nätverk och upptäck Minea.
Ripl
ripl.com
Ripl gör det möjligt för småföretag att skapa professionellt utseende animerade videor, collage, bildspel och skiktade statiska bildinlägg på några minuter, samt schemalägga eller lägga upp direkt på Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter och YouTube. Allt med enkla appar för mobila och stationära w...
Predis
predis.ai
ChatGPT + Canva + Hootsuite = Predis.ai! AI-Generera och dela videor, karuseller, enstaka bildinlägg på ditt varumärkesspråk.
Bio Link
bio.link
En biolänk låter dig länka till alla dina sidor - webbplatser, butik, blogg, sociala inlägg, videor, vad som helst - vilket gör det lättare för din publik att upptäcka allt ditt innehåll. . Plattformar som Instagram, Twitter och TikTok tillåter endast en länk i bion. Med Bio Link kan du använda...
Submagic
submagic.co
Förhöj dina videor med AI-drivna bildtexter 🚀 Enkel bildtext med perfekta emojis och intelligent markerade nyckelord, alla genererade av AI.
Smash Balloon
smashballoon.com
Helt anpassningsbara sociala medier feed-plugins för WordPress. Visa dina Facebook-, Instagram-, Twitter- och YouTube-flöden - Betrodda av 1,3 miljoner användare.
Blog2Social
blog2social.com
Social Media Automation för WordPress-webbplatser och bloggar. Lägg upp, dela om, korsinlägg och schemalägg automatiskt ditt innehåll på flera sociala plattformar som Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Pinterest och många fler. Dela automatiskt ditt WordPress-innehåll och blogginlägg, eller te...
Inflact
inflact.com
MARKNADSFÖRINGSVERKTYG FÖR INSTAGRAM Anpassa ditt Instagram-konto för företag med smarta verktyg – bygg målgrupp, engagera dig med kunder och planera innehåll. Hjälp potentiella kunder att upptäcka dina produkter och bygga varumärkeslojalitet i tre steg.
Inksprout
inksprout.co
Gör engagerande, lagom, sociala videor på några sekunder från din blogg med AI-driven bildtext.
Connectio
useconnectio.com
Automatisera och optimera din Facebook-annonsering.
LiveReacting
livereacting.com
Kör interaktiva liveströmmar. LiveReacting hjälper dig att få fler följare och engagemang genom att lägga till förinspelade videor, spel, nedräkningar och omröstningar till din stream.
Publing
publing.co
Publing collects posts from social media platforms and displays these posts across pre-designed screens, websites, ad screens and out of home advertising. Publing helps businesses to build up their online communication with a well-designed fully customised screen using content curation features. ...
Panvy
panvy.com
Panvy can help you grow your SMM business fast and easily. Panvy's team have successfully done a number of cutting-edge SMM projects now leading the market. Today Panvy offers you to share Panvy's success and get your own online business in several clicks for only $5. Don't miss the opportunity to s...
LiveCaster 3
livecaster.in
Livecaster is a windows based app that allows users to go live with pre-recorded videos on Facebook & YouTube and other live video platforms. It also supports multiple social media accounts. Get more views and get a bigger audience by using live videos for video marketing. This traffic booster provi...
Growapp
growapp.digital
IA powered social media management tool to write, approve, schedule, analyze and compare content on social media.
EmbedStories
embedsocial.com
EmbedSocial is a complete UGC platform that helps brands to increase engagement, build trust, and sell more with the help of their customers. EmbedSocial does this by providing official API integrations with all major social media networks and creating services that sync EmbedSocial's customers’ us...
Drop
usedrop.io
Drop is revolutionizing social commerce by enabling brands and retailers to sell directly through Instagram Direct Messages. With Drop's platform, businesses can easily capture their audience on social media, boost conversion rates, and turn followers into life-long customers.
Dream100.Ai
dream100.ai
Dream100.ai is an innovative tool born from the intersection of cutting-edge AI technology and the potent strategy of Dream100 Engagement. Used for engaging with the LinkedIn posts of Dream100 (LinkedIn creators who can influence Dream clients of a Niche) with human-like comments using AI. Most B2B ...
CrowdSpark
crowdspark.com
CrowdSpark is an all-in-one solution for brands and media companies to build connections and community by gathering, managing and publishing user-generated content.
eCairn
ecairn.com
eCairn is a software company specializing in Social Intelligence for Sales, Marketing, and Community Management eCairn, delivers Financial Advisors a social media prospecting solution to discover groups of digital affluents and build relationships that grow business. More specifically: * Map "trib...
Beauty Clout
beautyclout.com
Beauty Clout is an influencer marketplace for beauty and fashion.
Audiogram
getaudiogram.com
Audiogram creates powerful tools to help audio creatives attract the audience their podcast deserves with social video. Audiogram converts your best audio moments into engaging audiograms. * Capture new listeners. Over 1000 podcasts later, we’re confident about building content for a winning promo...
Wizdeo Analytics
analytics.wizdeo.com
Wizdeo is a leading YouTube digital agency working with top European brands, with to date a total of +160 Branded Content videos having generated +55 million natural views for its customers. We work with all industry sectors including FMCG, gaming, mobile apps, toys and NGOs. Wizdeo’s agency and MC...
Stim Social
stimsocial.com
Stim Social helps to increase your exposure and connect with new customers on Instagram.
PerfectPost
perfectpost.social
PerfectPost is a French-based company located in Tours. PerfectPost's mission is to empower individuals to harness the full potential of LinkedIn, a platform we hold dear. PerfectPost aims to make LinkedIn accessible to everyone, providing opportunities for success similar to those we’ve experienced...
Kimola
kimola.com
Kimola is a ResTech company that offers SaaS products for research professionals. Kimola Analytics provides different aspects of a specific consumer audience’s lifestyle. These audiences are getting defined by users and generated by Kimola’s artificial intelligence engine. So that advertisers can u...
Flockler
flockler.com
lockler platform enables brands to collate, analyse and display user-generated social content on their services, increasing conversion rates and dwell time. Flockler is trusted by likes of Penguin Books, Royal Mail, Visit Britain, and UEFA. 30-day free trial on all plans and monthly subscription fe...
Warfare Plugins
warfareplugins.com
Social Warfare helps you get your audience to share your content in the best way possible-- the way you want it shared!
Viral Pitch
viralpitch.co
Viralpitch is a self-serve influencer marketing platform that connects brands with social media influencers to promote their products or services. The platform provides a marketplace where brands can browse and select influencers based on their audience demographics, engagement rates, and other rele...
ReplyMind
replymind.com
ReplyMind is a SaaS tool designed to generate thoughtful replies on LinkedIn, Twitter & Product Hunt. ReplyMind positions itself as the go-to personal assistant for networking on social media platforms. By offering a seamless and one-click automated reply tool, ReplyMind empowers users to effortles...
Postwise
postwise.ai
Meet Postwise, the AI-powered solution for crafting the perfect social media post. Boost your engagement and reach on social media with cutting-edge AI, trained exclusively on the world's best performing posts. Join the thousands of satisfied users who have already experienced the power of Postwis...
Pinflux
pinflux.in
Pinflux is a digital tool that allows you to boost your business on Pinterest. Pinflux is the growing traffic source for e-commerce, websites, blogs, and even social networks. With the development of Pinterest, you can use Pinflux to find content, automate the task, and drive floods of traffic. Fea...
OneAll
oneall.com
Reunite and access your user data originating from different sources in a state-of-the-art security environment powered by web-delivered tools and a full-fledged JSON/REST API. Focus on your users and let us take care of the technology.
MyTweetAlerts
mytweetalerts.com
MyTweetAlerts is your personal twitter assistant built to find and deliver the tweets most important to you.
SocialWall Pro
socialwallpro.com
SocialWall Pro provides social walls to reach, engage, and connect live audiences at events, meetings, conferences, brand activations and online. Our full-featured solution boosts your social strategy and gets results with powerful tools including gamification, sponsorship options, custom design, mo...
Supergrow
supergrow.ai
Supergrow helps you grow your audience on LinkedIn Key Features: * Ideas generator * Post generator * Carousel Maker * Engage & build relationships * Content style to write in your own style Why Choose SuperGrow.ai? 1. Trusted by over 3,000+ professionals across various industries 2. No credit car...
Ayrshare
ayrshare.com
Ayrshare's APIs provide the core infrastructure for social media posting, management, and analytics. The Ayrshare API takes care of the social media infrastructure so you don't have to. Your team can focus on building your product instead of stitching together and maintaining multiple social media ...
LinkTube
linktube.com
# Instagram Bio has a limit of One Link, LINKTUBE permanently resolves it & allows to Add Multiple Links in INSTAGRAM BIO. LinkTube is your personalized landing page that can easily drive traffic, visibility, and engagement for all your content. Ultimately, LinkTube is a one-click gateway for all ...
Kicksta
kicksta.co
Kickstart your Instagram following and convert your followers into customers. Kicksta connects you with the people who love what you do, and Kicksta excels in helping you monetize those relationships - in a big way - on Instagram. Kicksta's customized campaigns get these people to be part of your i...
TweetFull
tweetfull.com
Tweetfull is a Twitter growth automation software established in 2013. For over a decade, it has assisted users in expanding their audience on Twitter, enabling many to rise as influencers within their respective domains. The platform offers a range of tools designed to optimize and increase engagem...
GetFans
getfans.io
GetFans.io is a worldwide leader in the YouTube promotions and marketing industry. The platform was developed by experts who managed to create a state of the art algorithm that is constantly improving day after day, making sure your YouTube channel & videos goes viral.
Viral Content Bee
viralcontentbee.com
Viral Content Bee is a web based platform that utilizes a crowd-sourcing model to facilitate the generation of REAL social media buzz on quality content from sites like Twitter, Facebook, StumbleUpon, Pinterest and Google+. The basic idea is that you browse the user dashboard to find content that f...
Social Press Kit
socialpresskit.com
https://socialpresskit.com/auth/login
adnomaly
adnomaly.de
Skydda din medieverksamhet och förhindra felaktiga annonsutgifter - Effektiv avvikelsedetektering för medieköpare, skydda dina kampanjer från slösaktiga utgifter och maximera avkastningen på investeringen. Fel budget? Fel inriktning? Kontot hackat? Det här är bara några exempel på de dagliga fallgr...
Ad Targeting
adtargeting.io
AdTargeting är ett Facebook-verktyg för intresseinriktning som hjälper annonsörer att hitta tusentals dolda Facebook-intressen.
Lnk.Bio
lnk.bio
Lnk.Bio är en Black-woman ägd och ledd startup. Det är en av de tre upphovsmännen till Link-in-Bio-utrymmet och: * är den näst största länk-i-bio-tjänsten i världen när det gäller skapare/användare; * inkluderar domänerna: Lnk.bio, Lnk.at & Ln.ki * Lnk.Bio är den mest populära och starkaste länk-i-...
Hypage
hypage.com
Hy.page låter dig sälja i din biolänk. Med integrationer till Stripe & Paypal kan du samla fandonationer, betalda förfrågningar, sälja produkter och medlemskap till exklusivt innehåll.
Tagembed
tagembed.com
Tagembed är en aggregator för sociala medier som samlar in och visar engagerande användargenererat innehåll från alla sociala medienätverk som Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Tiktok, Google Reviews, Airbnb och 21+ nätverk. Det kurerade innehållet bäddas sedan in genom widgets som en anpassad ...
Keepface
keepface.com
Keepface är ett SaaS-verktyg för varumärken för att driva influencer-marknadsföring, medarbetar- och kundkampanjer genom en enda plattform för att maximera marknadsförings-ROI. Keepface växer snabbt i USA, MENA och Asien med cirka 400 000 registrerade influencers från 35 länder, 550 kampanjer och 2 ...
galleri5
galleri5.com
galleri5 hjälper varumärken att förstärka deras arbetsflöden för kreatörer. galleri5s branschledande svit av lösningar för analys, marknadsföring och handel är betrodda av varumärken som H&M, MANGO, Nautica, Myntra, vilket gör det möjligt för tiotusentals kreatörer att tjäna pengar på sin talang gen...
Fastory.io
fastory.io
Fastory är ett banbrytande marknadsföringsteknikföretag som tillhandahåller den ledande Mobile-first Marketing Suite. Den nyckelfärdiga lösningen ger företag möjlighet att höja sina marknadsföringskampanjer genom att ge dem kraften att fängsla, engagera och konvertera människor som är viktiga för de...
Curator
curator.io
Det enklaste sättet att lägga till ett socialt flöde på din webbplats gratis Curator är en gratis social media-aggregator för evigt som hjälper dig att samla in och visa innehåll. Ställ in ditt flöde på under 5 minuter.
Engage AI
engage-ai.co
Engage AI skapar kommentarer så att du kan engagera potentiella kunder på LinkedIn i stor skala. Spara timmar på att skriva kommentarer för att attrahera dina potentiella kunder och uppnå snabbare omvandlingar med varje tillagd kontaktpunkt.