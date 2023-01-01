Alternativ - Healthgrades
Bygg vad som helst med webblänkar. elink har allt du behöver för att spara bokmärken och bygga webbsidor, e-postnyhetsbrev, RSS-webbplatswidgets, sociala biolänkar, sociala väggar, automatiserat innehåll och mer. Skapa innehåll på några minuter!
Short.io
short.io
Short.io är en white label URL-förkortare som skapar korta länkar på varumärkesdomäner. Förkorta, anpassa och dela varumärkeswebbadresser med din publik.
Revue
getrevue.co
Bygg en lojal publik. Revue gör det enkelt för skribenter och förläggare att skicka redaktionella nyhetsbrev – och få betalt.
RocketLink
rocketlink.io
Lägg till ominriktningspixlar, anpassad uppmaning, anpassade domäner till alla länkar du delar, anpassa utseendet på länkminiatyrer och rikta om alla som klickade.
GummySearch
gummysearch.com
Reddit publikundersökning till hands. Upptäck snabbt dina kunders smärtpunkter, vilka lösningar de behöver och vad de är angelägna om att betala för.
Radio.co
radio.co
Vill du skapa en radiostation? Automatisera ditt schema, sänd live och spåra lyssnare från en lättanvänd plattform. Välkommen till Radio.co.
Placer.ai
placer.ai
Ta smartare fastighetsbeslut och stäng fler affärer med Placer.ai:s platsintelligens och fottrafikinsikter.
Viral Loops
viral-loops.com
Viral Loops är en viral och hänvisningsmarknadsföringsplattform för att lansera rankingtävlingar, lotterier, förlansering och hänvisningsprogram.
ShareASale
shareasale.com
Samarbeta med ShareASale för att bli en del av vårt betrodda affiliate-marknadsföringsnätverk. Vårt nätverk levererar marknadsföringslösningar till våra partners.
Intellifluence
intellifluence.com
Intellifluence är en influencer-marknadsföringstjänst som gör det möjligt för varumärken och influencers att ansluta, samarbeta och nå sina mål.
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer är det billigaste, snabbaste och enklaste sättet att upptäcka vad som verkligen händer online.
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter erbjuder en ren och enkel skrivupplevelse för personer som inte letar efter avancerad rapportering eller funktioner för företag.
SummarAIze
summaraize.com
10X podcast och videoinnehåll på 10 minuter. SummarAIze återanvänder ditt innehåll från ljud och video till engagerande, delbara sociala inlägg, e-postinnehåll, sammanfattningar, citat och mer!
eKyte
ekyte.com
eKyte vägleder digitala marknadsföringsteam att planera och producera onlinekampanjer, analysera och optimera resultat. Artificiell intelligens gör resten.
BrandBucket
brandbucket.com
Den ursprungliga varumärkesmarknadsplatsen med över 100 000 expertutvalda företagsnamn att välja mellan. Få matchande .com och en logotyp, och gratis rådgivning om varumärken från vårt team.
Eredom
eredom.com
Välkommen till Eredom! Utforska oregistrerade, varumärkesbara företagsdomännamn! Sök efter tillgängliga och varumärkesbara företags .com-domännamn!
Whatstool Business
whatstool.business
Whatstool Business is an all-in-one WhatsApp Business Solution, our offerings include official WhatsApp API, Chatbot, WhatsApp-based CRM, automation, integration with many tools etc.
SleekFlow
sleekflow.io
SleekFlow är den AI-drivna konversationssviten omnikanal för kundernas engagemang. Allt-i-ett SleekFlow-plattformen skapar sömlösa och personliga kundresor över allas bästa meddelandekanaler, inklusive WhatsApp, Instagram, livechatt och mer. SleekFlow är dedikerade till att forma framtiden för kommu...
LaunchList
getlaunchlist.com
Bygg en viral väntelista med tidiga användare. Spara lanseringstid och få fler registreringar för din produkt i ett tidigt skede med spelifierade virala väntelistor före lansering
Klazify
klazify.com
Klazify is a Content Classification API All-in-one domain data source. Get Website Logos, Company Data, Categorization and much more from a URL or Email.
Intract
intract.io
Intract is a Web3 Analytics Suite to grow Web3 projects & communities. Intract delivers cloud-based Web3 Marketing software that enables projects and communities to acquire members through data-backed marketing insights. Our platform includes community access, service, and marketing management produ...
Hipolink
hipolink.net
Hipolink is a microsite development service for Instagram. It will allow you to add all the methods of communication with you on one page. This link you can add to your Instagram bio. Now your audience will be able to quickly contact you in messengers, social networks, as well as get additional info...
Gizzmo
gizzmo.ai
Gizzmo is an AI-powered content creation tool that simplifies the process of generating high-quality affiliate content. With just a few clicks, you can create engaging product reviews, captivating roundups, and informative blog posts that seamlessly integrate with your affiliate marketing efforts. W...
Givetastic
givetastic.com
GettHit.com
getthit.com
Maximize your website traffic with Getthit's exceptional targeted traffic generator. Tailor your campaigns to your specific requirements and attract thousands of visitors with ease. Achieve your website's full potential by customizing your campaigns in just a few simple steps. Getthit's traffic gene...
Ermes
ermes.ai
ERMES is an integrated data + media platform. Its aim is to use data and AI to make advertising simple, accurate and profitable for all companies, large and small. The ERMES platform includes: - More than 295 million deterministic consumer profiles (240MM US/55MM France), with over 380 audience segm...
Echo AI
echoai.com
Echo AI (formerly known as Pathlight), transforms how organizations engage with their customers with its groundbreaking Conversation Intelligence platform. Leveraging advanced generative AI, Echo AI autonomously processes millions of customer interactions, enabling businesses to act on real-time int...
Dizply
dizply.com
Dizply is an app that simplifies the process of managing and production of ad formats for ad agencies, media houses, and freelancers. It allows users to create campaigns that contain all the formats needed for the online campaign to happen - HTML5 banners, static banners (jpg, png, gif, etc.), HTML ...
Distil.ai
distil.ai
Distil is a groundbreaking marketing tool that makes sense of your data and enables you to talk to your entire audience as individuals. When you Distil your marketing you cut through the noise and grasp the essence of what your customers and prospects are looking for, the channels they prefer and th...
Digitalsero
digitalsero.com
Digitalsero is a SaaS marketing automation tool that helps marketing agencies / digital marketers to get instant access to their clients’ ad accounts and pages on Facebook, Google, TikTok, LinkedIn, and more through a shareable link in 2 minutes
Digital Mortar
digitalmortar.com
Digital Mortar is a in-store customer tracking system that includes video and camera tracking, collection and integration of data.
DGTLsuite
dgtlsuite.com
DGTLsuite is a B2B SaaS Platform that helps businesses of all sizes reduce the cost and complexity of digital engagement while delivering substantial gains in customer satisfaction, retention, and profitability.
ConnectQR
connectqr.ai
ConnectQR is an innovative B2B self-serve SaaS solution designed to help businesses with customisable, static & dynamic QR code generation with tracking capabilities. Our solution addresses the growing need for seamless digital integration in marketing, retail, and operational processes.
CompeteShark
competeshark.com
CompeteShark is a competitive intelligence solution to monitor, track and analyze competitors marketing efforts in realtime.
Clickvoyant
clickvoyant.com
With a current $200B gap in analytics talent, it's a struggle to fill these roles. Clickvoyant is the Canva of marketing analytics. It allows anyone to create a statistically significant insight presentation just by connecting their raw marketing data. With Clickvoyant, anyone can be a data scientis...
Clevertone
clevertone.com
Clevertone is On-Demand Personal Assistant to Run Your Daily Tasks. that helps busy individuals and families reclaim their time and manage their daily tasks. With a personalized approach and access to a network of local professionals, Clevertone provides tailored solutions to meet your unique needs....
Chatwee
chatwee.com
Chatwee is a live chat and instant messaging app targeting: - online communities - virtual events - providers of mental health support - team communication - live trading - church services - educational webinars - live video streaming allowing its users to engage via private, public, and Messenger-s...
BusynessProfile
busynessprofile.com
Busynessprofile.com is a online platform to the small, medium business owners to add their business and reach the right audience.
BusinessChat
businesschat.io
BusinessChat is a Whatsapp marketing automation solution for e-commerce built on the official WhatsApp API. The platform also provides a CRM and customer service platform on WhatsApp for better sales and customer support management over Whatsapp. BusinessChat main features: - Whatsapp bulk campaigns...
Botowski AI
botowski.com
Botowski is an AI content generator based on the newest GPT-3 technology. It was created with the intention to create content for businesses, organizations and people who aren't professional writers. It offers a diverse range of automatic content generation tools, from catchy slogans for branding pu...
Airtime Pro
airtime.pro
Airtime Pro is a powerful internet radio platform that boasts an intelligent automation system, DJ management, and seamless transitions between live audio streaming and scheduled content, helping you to stay on-air whether you’re a one-man-show or a larger media outlet. Starting, managing and promot...
AgencyApps
agencyapps.com
Our AI social posts creator makes it easy to generate high-quality, engaging social media posts for Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter. Simply enter your domain, a phrase about your content, your profession, and an image description, and our software will create unique, original, and exclusi...
Xoopah
xoopah.com
Xoopah is a Small Business Growth Platform designed to help small businesses achieve success by providing essential tools and resources to grow their business. With features like email marketing, reviews management, payments collection, and more, Xoopah simplifies day-to-day operations and streamlin...
Wysistat
wysistat.net
Solution de mesure d’audience pour site internet, application mobile, pages AMP. La solution de WebAnalytics est exemptée de consentement par la CNIL et certifiée par l’ACPM pour la publication de votre trafic.
Wriber
wriber.com
Wriber is a content creation software enabling users to write meaningful content using artificial intelligence.
Webhooks.io
webhooks.io
Webhook management and delivery platform that manages all the technical details from scaling the delivery infrastructure for web callbacks.
WebFeedback
webfeedback.io
WebFeedback is an intuitive, visual and easy to use (and setup - only in 4 steps) tool to discover the website visitors needs, to ask for feedback to really understand the needs of your visitors and to provide the right guidance and support on all phases of the the customer journey.
WaRespond
warespond.com
WaRespond is a powerful WhatsApp marketing tool that provides users with a chatbot, bulk sending, and API gateway. With WaRespond, businesses can easily automate their WhatsApp marketing campaigns, making it a highly effective tool for reaching out to potential customers.
Vuepak
vuepak.com
Are you struggling to keep track of your media content? Are you confident your sales team is sending the correct materials? Do you wish you could reach out to more leads without adding staff? Vuepak is a sales enablement platform that resolves those challenges by providing marketing and sales teams ...
VALUE SERP
valueserp.com
VALUE SERP is a low-cost SERP API providing clean, accurate Google SERP data for SEO apps and services. VALUE SERP is a low-cost SERP API providing clean, accurate Google SERP data for SEO apps and services.
Testelium
testelium.com
Testelium is the new generation platform enabling various businesses, large enterprises, cloud service providers, and IT innovators. It aims to motivate your SMS providers to supply only the first-class quality channels for any kind of business.
Snappy Kraken
snappykraken.com
Bold marketing campaigns for financial advisers who want to dominate their market. Results-focused, compliant, and a snap to use!
Scale SERP
scaleserp.com
Scale SERP is a easy to use, high-scale, SERP API for Google. With no thruput limits, Scale SERP makes it easy to query for SERP results at scale. Join hundreds of customers who use Scale SERP to get consistent Google SERP data without the maintenance overhead of web scrapers and manual rules - and ...
Rockee
rockee.io
Rockee is a B2B content feedback platform that helps marketers make better content It’s the fastest and easiest way to understand the influence your content has had on your target audience - Learn from verified B2B audiences by job role and function - Get qualitative insights on what your audience t...
Reviewly.ai
reviewly.ai
Reviewly.ai is a software designed to streamline the management of online reputations, particularly focusing on generating and responding to Google reviews. The platform empowers businesses to effectively oversee customer feedback, ensuring that every review, whether positive or negative, is address...
Purlem
purlem.com
Strengthen relationships with your customers by creating a unique webpage for every person on your list, allowing you to engage with them on a personalized 1:1 level. We are a simple, cost-effective bridge to the brave new world of personalized marketing.
Publisher Finders
publisherfinders.com
Publisher Finders was created as a self-serve software to help affiliate managers and influencer managers to find and recruit relevant affiliates, web publishers, bloggers, content creators, and other companies to partner with. We have amassed what we believe is the highest quality database of publi...
OKZest
okzest.com
Marketers and advertisers use OKZest to increase click rates, marketing ROI and website traffic with personalized images.
Linkz.ai
linkz.ai
Automatic rich link previews on hover that keep visitors on your website. Install Linkz.ai in 2 minutes on your website or blog and instantly get automatic rich link previews on hover. Linkz.ai previews help your visitors to get context from linked content without bouncing between browser tabs, and,...
LinkSpree
linkspree.io
A visual link management platform to optimize web navigation. LinkSpree uses visual dashboards to organize, access, and share all your links from one single platform. With private, shared, and public dashboards, managing your favorite websites is now simple, and sharing them with clients or coworker...