Alternativ - Google Cloud Platform

Amazon Web Services (AWS) är ett dotterbolag till Amazon som tillhandahåller on-demand cloud computing-plattformar och API:er till individer, företag och myndigheter, på en uppmätt pay-as-you-go-basis. Dessa molnbaserade webbtjänster tillhandahåller en mängd olika grundläggande abstrakta tekniska in...
Claude
claude.ai
Claude är nästa generations AI-assistent för dina uppgifter, oavsett skala.
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
Alibaba Cloud tillhandahåller en integrerad uppsättning tillförlitliga och säkra molnberäkningsverktyg och produkter, som hjälper dig att bygga molninfrastruktur, datacenter i flera regioner för att ge ditt företag styrka. global industri. Prova det gratis.
Roboflow
roboflow.com
Med bara några dussin exempelbilder kan du träna en fungerande, toppmodern datorseendemodell på mindre än 24 timmar
Deep Dream Generator
deepdreamgenerator.com
Deep Dream Generator. Upptäck vad ett konvolutionellt neuralt nätverk kan generera genom att överbearbeta en bild och förbättra funktioner.
FaceCheck.ID
facecheck.id
Hitta vem som helst online med FaceCheck.IDs sökmotor för ansiktsigenkänning. Sök efter personer med foto och verifiera att du pratar med personen de utger sig för att vara.
npm
npmjs.com
npm är en pakethanterare för JavaScript-programmeringsspråket som underhålls av npm, Inc. npm är standardpakethanteraren för JavaScript-runtime-miljön Node.js. Den består av en kommandoradsklient, även kallad npm, och en onlinedatabas med offentliga och betalda privata paket, som kallas npm-registre...
Kili Technology
kili-technology.com
Enkelt och snabbt anteckningsverktyg för att skala upp dina maskininlärningsprojekt.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai är den ledande produktionsplattformen för Full Stack AI, LLM och datorvision för modellering av ostrukturerad bild-, video-, text- och ljuddata.
Muse.ai
muse.ai
Kraften i video, enkelt för dig, team, kreatörer, konferenser, marknadsföringskurser. Allt-i-ett-videoplattform för webbens framtid.
V7
v7labs.com
Den fullständiga infrastrukturen för företagsutbildningsdata som täcker märkning, arbetsflöden, datauppsättningar och människor i slingan.
SuperAnnotate
superannotate.com
Bygg, finjustera, iterera och hantera dina AI-modeller snabbare med träningsdata av högsta kvalitet.
Syte
syte.ai
Upptäck det. Shoppa det. Öka e-handelsprestanda med en visuell sökupplevelse som förbinder kunder med produkter de kommer att älska.
CloudSight
cloudsight.ai
CloudSight is a global leader in image captioning and understanding. Our aim is to deliver the most superior and state-of-the-art solution to people and companies around the world. CloudSight has two breakthrough consumer apps - CamFind, the world's first successful mobile visual search engine, whi...
brighter AI
brighter.ai
brighter AI provides image & video anonymization solutions based on state-of- the-art deep learning technology. Our solutions, Precision Blur and Deep Natural Anonymization (DNAT), redact faces and license plates and help companies comply with data protection regulations such as the GDPR. With our ...
ximilar
ximilar.com
Ximilar is a software company that helps businesses make better use of image data with AI and Machine Learning. Our clients are companies from various fields like healthcare, life sciences, e-commerce, stock photo agencies, home decor, fashion, manufacturing, real estate, and automotive. We are focu...
Partium
partium.io
Partium’s story began in 2020 with the idea of creating a lightning-fast, instant, and reliable search experience for everyone looking for spare parts. We reduced the need for technicians and users of parts catalogs and web shops to spend endless time searching for the right part. Instead, we help ...
MobileEngine
services.tineye.com
TinEye is an image search and recognition company. We are experts in computer vision, pattern recognition, neural networks and machine learning. Our mission is to make your images searchable.
INTSIG
intsig.us
As an industry-leading AI & Big Data company, INTSIG has developed many applications and formulated solutions for both individual users and corporate clients from across the globe. Famous for its two mobile Apps, CamScanner and CamCard, INTSIG has won the hearts of 2.3 billion people all around the...
NV5 Geospatial Software
nv5geospatialsoftware.com
NV5 Geospatial Software is a part of NV5. We create software products that help professionals across industries access, analyze, and share all types of data and imagery. Understand the World Around You Today, remotely sensed data is used to make critical decisions, to make discoveries, and to bette...
Zippin
getzippin.com
Zippin has developed the next generation of checkout-free technology enabling retailers to quickly deploy frictionless shopping in their stores. Zippin's patent-pending approach uses AI, machine learning and sensor fusion technology to create the best consumer experience: banishing checkout lines a...
Pixyle.ai
pixyle.ai
Pixyle AI generates e-commerce product data that enables brands, retailers and marketplaces to deliver exceptional product discovery experiences. With Pixyle’s rich and detailed attributes, companies improve their site search engines and recommendation systems, helping shoppers find exactly what the...
Face Age
getfaceage.com
Face Age utilizes cutting-edge technology to analyze facial skin attributes, capturing details like wrinkles, pores, acne, and eye’s bag for an understanding of each customer's skin. Face Age is designed for easy integration into existing e-commerce platforms. Face Age offers various integration op...
Faceplusplus
faceplusplus.com
Face++ is a platform offering computer vision technologies that enable your applications to read and understand the world better.
Nyckel
nyckel.com
Nyckel makes image and text classification easy for everyone. In just a few minutes, you can build an AI model to categorize images and text using any labels you want. No machine learning experience needed. Customers like Gardyn, Gust, and Square use Nyckel to automate manual tagging tasks, moderat...
Luxand.cloud
luxand.cloud
Integrate facial recognition into your website, app or software with our cloud API. Accurate recognize and compare human faces. Identify previously tagged people in images. Detect age, gender, and emotions in the photo.
Vue.ai
vue.ai
Vue.ai is one of the world’s first general-purpose AI platforms that enables large enterprises around the world to build a wide range of AI-enabled applications across workflows and functions. Vue.ai delivers value unlike any other point solution bringing together image, video, and text data from ac...
Capsolver
capsolver.com
Capsolver‘s automatic captcha solver offers the most affordable and quick captcha-solving solution. You may rapidly combine it with your program using its simple integration option to achieve the best results in a matter of seconds. With a success rate of 99.15%, Capsolver can answer more than 10M c...
NoahFace
noahface.com
NoahFace provides highly configurable software solutions that transform iPads and smartphones into the most flexible, scalable, and dependable clocking platform on earth. Fast, reliable, and accurate, NoahFace offers modern features like facial recognition, temperature & alcohol screening, and much ...
NetApp
netapp.com
Build an intelligent data infrastructure with NetApp that brings it all together — a smarter way to let data thrive. Any application, any data, anywhere.
NVIDIA Developer
developer.nvidia.com
Build Applications With Generative AI. Experience, prototype, and deploy AI with production-ready APIs that run anywhere.
Neuton.AI
neuton.ai
Neuton.AI – a no-code Tiny ML platform. Neuton.AI was designed to help users automatically build extremely Tiny ML models of optimal size and accuracy, and embed them into any microcontroller, even with 8-bit precision. Neuton's models are extremely compact. Up to 1,000 times: • smaller • have fe...
SentiSight.ai
sentisight.ai
SentiSight.ai är en webbaserad plattform som kan användas för bildmärkning och för att utveckla AI-baserade bildigenkänningsapplikationer. Den har två huvudmål: det första är att göra bildkommentaruppgiften så bekväm och effektiv som möjligt, även för stora projekt med många människor som arbetar me...
Segments.ai
segments.ai
Multi-sensor etiketteringsplattform för robotik och autonom körning. Segments.ai är en snabb och exakt datamärkningsplattform för datakommentarer med flera sensorer. Du kan få segmenteringsetiketter, vektoretiketter och mer via de intuitiva etikettgränssnitten för bilder, videor och 3D-punktmoln (li...
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI driver GenAI-anpassningen hos Enterprises. Vi stöds av Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars och andra anmärkningsvärda investerare TuneChat: Vår chattapp som drivs av modeller med öppen källkod TuneStudio: Vår lekplats för utvecklare att finjustera och distri...
Encord
encord.com
Alla verktyg du behöver för att bygga bättre modeller, snabbare Encord är den ledande dataplattformen för avancerade datorseende-team: Effektivisera etiketterings- och RLHF-arbetsflöden, observera och utvärdera modeller och hantera och kurera data för att snabbare komma till produktions-AI.
Chooch
chooch.ai
Choochs datorvisionslösningar hjälper företag att automatisera den visuella granskningen av deras video- och bilddata för att upptäcka och förstå betydelsen av de mest nyanserade visuella elementen – allt i realtid för att leverera handlingskraftiga insikter för att driva affärsbeslut.
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
Äntligen en lösning gjord för företag Med Mark AI:s omfattande varumärkesguide och AI-anpassningsmöjligheter erbjuder vi en lösning på företagsnivå som låter dig forma din AI:s identitet och meddelanden för att möta kraven från ditt företag.