FocusGroupIt is an easy, fast and low cost (free) way to gather qualitative feedback online. In order to make the best decisions possible, organizations should be using both quantitative (surveys) and qualitative (focus group) methods. There are many great choices available for capturing quantitative data using do-it-yourself survey platforms like SurveyMonkey, but almost no choices available for gathering qualitative feedback. Hence, FocusGroupIt was born...

Productivity
