Fielda is a Low-Code and Easy to use Mobile Data Collection and Workflow management platform built specifically for field activity. Whether your organization is doing Field Asset inspection, Device Installation projects, or simple data collection, Fielda can help you stay on schedule, share data, eliminate errors, and maintain inspection compliance. Our proprietary Geospatial Software (GIS) Maps can speed up mobile data collection and provide in-depth insights. A host of features including a no-code form builder with offline data collection, fully customizable forms, workflows, real-time insights, image capture, and easy integration with other applications make Fielda popular among our customers. Today, Fielda manages over 2.5 million assets and offers specific solutions for the Electric, Oil & Gas, Engineering, and Telecom industries. Visit App Store or Google Play Store to download Fielda today!

