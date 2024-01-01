Factal
Har du inte installerat WebCatalog? Ladda ner WebCatalog Desktop.
Webbplats: factal.com
Förbättra din upplevelse med skrivbordsappen för Factal på WebCatalog Desktop för Mac, Windows, Linux.
Kör appar i störningsfria fönster med många förbättringar.
Hantera och växla enkelt mellan flera konton och appar utan att byta webbläsare.
Factal gives companies the facts they need in real time to protect people, avoid disruptions and drive automation when the unexpected happens. Factal combines lightning-fast discovery with trusted verification into a single platform, outpacing other breaking news sources. Experienced journalists use machine learning to identify, verify and geolocate global incidents, sending sophisticated alerts through email, web, and both iOS and Android apps.
Kategorier:
Webbplats: factal.com
Ansvarsfriskrivning: WebCatalog är inte ansluten, associerad, auktoriserad, godkänd av eller på något sätt officiellt kopplad till Factal. Alla produktnamn, logotyper och varumärken tillhör sina respektive ägare.