The ideal Marketplace to Connect with Event Planners & Venues ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ It doesn’t matter what you’re a vendor of — or if you’ve never been a vendor before. If you can provide something of value to the world, then you can get paid for it on Eventors. Love to grill? Offer up your services to people planning barbeques. Own a projector? Rent it out for corporate events. Take great photos? Promote your work and get booked for gigs. All you have to do is create your free listing and we’ll take care of the marketing for you. The possibilities are endless. ------------------------------------- Create your Free Listing. Add all the details of your listing including photos, prices, and logistics. Then broadcast it to our marketplace to lots of people looking to create their perfect event. Communicate with Your Clients Use Eventors’ built-in messaging platform to correspond with potential clients and accept bookings. From there, we’ll lay out the process for your clients so they know exactly what to expect. Get Paid Clients will be charged upfront via Eventors’ secure payment system. Aside from a 15% transaction fee, you will receive your full payment within 3 business days after the booking is completed. Grow your business and thrive. Give your services the spotlight they deserve. Simply create free listings for your services and we’ll take care of all the marketing for you. With Eventors, you can reach a huge base of potential clients without spending a dime. Take control of your business You’re in control of your listing and what you promote. When a planner is ready to book your services for their event, they’ll send a booking request for you to accept. Decide who you provide services for by accepting or declining booking requests. Join Eventors Today: https://www.eventors.com/vendor

