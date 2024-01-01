Alternativ - Empower
ADP
adp.com
ADP erbjuder branschledande online löne- och HR-lösningar, plus skatt, efterlevnad, förmånsadministration och mer. Få det bästa med ADP.
Bennie
bennie.com
Bennie’s global benefits platform helps employers, employees, and their dependents thrive through a range of modern solutions, including consulting, insurance, and coaching. Trusted by the world’s most innovative companies, Bennie is a one-stop solution that goes beyond traditional benefits and incl...
UMR
member.umr.com
UMR is a third-party administrator (TPA), hired by your employer, to help ensure that your claims are paid correctly so that your health care costs can be kept to a minimum and you can focus on well-being.
BenefitHub
benefithub.com
BenefitHub is the market's number one online benefit portal and employee discount marketplace in the US.
Inspira Financial
inspirafinancial.com
About Inspira Financial Inspira Financial provides health, wealth, retirement, and benefits solutions that strengthen and simplify the health and wealth journey. With more than 7 million clients holding over $62 billion in assets under custody, Inspira works with thousands of employers, plan sponso...
Lumity Benefits
lumity.com
Lumity's modern benefits solution combines dedicated service and expertise with powerful data insights and technology to relieve the pain of administering and choosing health plans and benefits for both employers and employees.