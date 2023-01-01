Elfsquad CPQ is for the manufacturing industry. Our CPQ software connects the sales- and production processes, and enable your sales team, dealers and even customers to configure complex products without errors. Elfsquad generates a flawless quotation document, that seamlessly meets customer demand. Integrate with your existing IT-infrastructure for error-free production. Elfsquad CPQ is implemented by people who know sales, and does not require any programming knowledge.

Webbplats: elfsquad.io

Ansvarsfriskrivning: WebCatalog är inte ansluten, associerad, auktoriserad, godkänd av eller på något sätt officiellt kopplad till Elfsquad. Alla produktnamn, logotyper och varumärken tillhör sina respektive ägare.