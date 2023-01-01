Edenkit
Webbplats: edenkit.com
Edenkit helps you: - instantly create a digital presence, launching an event webpage, mobile app, registration and community marketing campaign in minutes - all based on your content - build loyal relationships, empower speakers, sponsors and exhibitors to tell their own story with self-managed profiles and personalized social media content - reach relevant audiences, engage attendees with custom social media content for speakers, sponsors and exhibitors While having simple and clear pricing with no hidden fees that will allow you to focus on organizing your event without worrying about hidden costs
