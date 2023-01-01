Alternativ - dscout

WebCatalog

UserTesting

UserTesting

usertesting.com

Användbarhetstester och forskningsverktyg för att förbättra din onlinekundupplevelse från UserTesting, Human Insight Platform. G2:s #1 CX-industriprogramvara.

Userfeel

Userfeel

userfeel.com

Betala när du går Användartestverktyg utan prenumeration eller månadsavgifter. Få bättre insikter från vår panel av högkvalitativa testare från bara 30 USD per testare.

VideoAsk

VideoAsk

videoask.com

Det enklaste sättet att ha asynkrona videokonversationer. Engagera ditt samhälle, rekrytera nya talanger, generera bättre leads och mycket mer.

Userlytics

Userlytics

userlytics.com

Utnyttja vår toppmoderna användarforskningsplattform och globala panel på mer än 1,6 miljoner för att förbättra din kund- och användarupplevelse.

Respondent Participant

Respondent Participant

respondent.io

Matcha forskare med deltagare. Rekrytera vilken deltagare som helst eller hitta betalda forskningsmöjligheter över vilken forskningsmetod som helst, över hela världen.

Respondent Researcher

Respondent Researcher

respondent.io

Matcha forskare med deltagare. Rekrytera vilken deltagare som helst eller hitta betalda forskningsmöjligheter över vilken forskningsmetod som helst, över hela världen.

StoryPrompt

StoryPrompt

storyprompt.com

StoryPrompt is a video-first community platform designed to help customer-centric businesses serve more people face-to-face. The first of its kind, StoryPrompt uses asynchronous video to help community builders truly connect with customers at a human level, deepen relationships, and collect testimon...

Vocal Video

Vocal Video

vocalvideo.com

In the past, video testimonials were prohibitively expensive and time-consuming to create. Organizations were left dealing with DIY video, expensive agencies, or diminishing returns from text reviews. Vocal Video is the only video testimonial platform that makes it incredibly easy to collect, edit, ...

Voxpopme

Voxpopme

voxpopme.com

At Voxpopme, we believe you shouldn't sacrifice quality to get the insights you need quickly, at a reasonable cost. Insights teams are under immense pressure to deliver reliable answers to crucial business questions with limited resources. We can help. Voxpopme transforms insights teams by collectin...

VideoPeel

VideoPeel

videopeel.com

VideoPeel is the premier remote video capturing platform for businesses to capture, respond to, analyze, and share videos from their customers. VideoPeel helps businesses 10X their amount of user-generated video content, so they can drive 20% plus conversions, traffic, satisfaction, and consumer ins...

StoryTap

StoryTap

storytap.com

StoryTap is a patented video engagement platform that lets brands easily create and share authentic experiences from real customers and employees at scale. Using the StoryTap platform, companies can create compelling and highly searchable video content—without the high production costs. StoryTap hel...

Forsta

Forsta

forsta.com

Forsta, a Press Ganey company, powers the HX (Human Experience) Platform – a comprehensive Experience and Research Technology platform that breaks down the silos between CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), Market Research – so that companies can get a deeper, more complete understand...

Indeemo

Indeemo

indeemo.com

Vår AI-drivna, aktuella videoforskningsplattform gör det möjligt för MR-, UX- och CX-team att förstå människor, produkter och upplevelser i vardagens sammanhang. De forskare, designers och produktchefer som vi stödjer använder Indeemo i B2C- och B2B-sammanhang för en mängd olika metoder för upptäckt...

