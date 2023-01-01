Alternativ - dscout
UserTesting
usertesting.com
Användbarhetstester och forskningsverktyg för att förbättra din onlinekundupplevelse från UserTesting, Human Insight Platform. G2:s #1 CX-industriprogramvara.
Userfeel
userfeel.com
Betala när du går Användartestverktyg utan prenumeration eller månadsavgifter. Få bättre insikter från vår panel av högkvalitativa testare från bara 30 USD per testare.
VideoAsk
videoask.com
Det enklaste sättet att ha asynkrona videokonversationer. Engagera ditt samhälle, rekrytera nya talanger, generera bättre leads och mycket mer.
Userlytics
userlytics.com
Utnyttja vår toppmoderna användarforskningsplattform och globala panel på mer än 1,6 miljoner för att förbättra din kund- och användarupplevelse.
Respondent Participant
respondent.io
Matcha forskare med deltagare. Rekrytera vilken deltagare som helst eller hitta betalda forskningsmöjligheter över vilken forskningsmetod som helst, över hela världen.
Respondent Researcher
respondent.io
StoryPrompt
storyprompt.com
StoryPrompt is a video-first community platform designed to help customer-centric businesses serve more people face-to-face. The first of its kind, StoryPrompt uses asynchronous video to help community builders truly connect with customers at a human level, deepen relationships, and collect testimon...
Vocal Video
vocalvideo.com
In the past, video testimonials were prohibitively expensive and time-consuming to create. Organizations were left dealing with DIY video, expensive agencies, or diminishing returns from text reviews. Vocal Video is the only video testimonial platform that makes it incredibly easy to collect, edit, ...
Voxpopme
voxpopme.com
At Voxpopme, we believe you shouldn't sacrifice quality to get the insights you need quickly, at a reasonable cost. Insights teams are under immense pressure to deliver reliable answers to crucial business questions with limited resources. We can help. Voxpopme transforms insights teams by collectin...
VideoPeel
videopeel.com
VideoPeel is the premier remote video capturing platform for businesses to capture, respond to, analyze, and share videos from their customers. VideoPeel helps businesses 10X their amount of user-generated video content, so they can drive 20% plus conversions, traffic, satisfaction, and consumer ins...
StoryTap
storytap.com
StoryTap is a patented video engagement platform that lets brands easily create and share authentic experiences from real customers and employees at scale. Using the StoryTap platform, companies can create compelling and highly searchable video content—without the high production costs. StoryTap hel...
Forsta
forsta.com
Forsta, a Press Ganey company, powers the HX (Human Experience) Platform – a comprehensive Experience and Research Technology platform that breaks down the silos between CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), Market Research – so that companies can get a deeper, more complete understand...
Indeemo
indeemo.com
Vår AI-drivna, aktuella videoforskningsplattform gör det möjligt för MR-, UX- och CX-team att förstå människor, produkter och upplevelser i vardagens sammanhang. De forskare, designers och produktchefer som vi stödjer använder Indeemo i B2C- och B2B-sammanhang för en mängd olika metoder för upptäckt...