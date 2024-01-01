Cuber AI is a SaaS company dedicated to disrupting the hyperautomation market with BotzForce, its low-cost automation platform. We upend the old way of providing IT Help Desk, Sales Process Automation, and Customer Support with next-gen generative AI and automation solutions. Our BotzForce platform enables enterprises to manage time-consuming and repetitive tasks more efficiently and lower costs by automating infrastructure with modern solutions like conversational AI, cloud capabilities, and a simple no-code platform. Cuber AI is headquartered in Silicon Valley, with offices located in Hyderabad, India.

Kategorier :

Webbplats: cuber.ai

Ansvarsfriskrivning: WebCatalog är inte ansluten, associerad, auktoriserad, godkänd av eller på något sätt officiellt kopplad till Cuber. Alla produktnamn, logotyper och varumärken tillhör sina respektive ägare.