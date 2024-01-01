Alternativ - Contentful
Contentstack
contentstack.com
De digitala upplevelserna du vill ha överallt Ta ditt företag till fler platser med den enda helautomatiska Composable DXP som drivs av #1 headless CMS
Slip.Stream
slip.stream
The largest royalty-free music library with 70,000 songs and 65,000 sound effects curated by mood, genre, artist, content type, and AI tools to help you find the perfect tracks for your content fast.
Viar360
viar360.com
Viar360 is the most intuitive authoring and publishing platform that reduces the time, effort and knowledge required to create highly engaging immersive training and learning experiences from 360° videos and photos. Viar360 lets you create immersive learning scenarios that your learners can experien...
EZ360 Cloud
ez-360.com
With EZ360 Cloud you can distribute 360-degree video content to VR devices via the cloud. Upload and manage your videos in the online content management system (CMS). Easily push videos to VR devices. VR headsets automatically download new videos when they start the app. No more sideloading or trans...
Headjack
headjack.io
Headjack is an app creation and content management platform for 360 video producers. Inspired by Wordpress, Headjack allows non-technical users to easily create and manage standalone VR apps which run on all the currently available VR headsets, while also giving developers the ability to tweak the s...
ManageXR
managexr.com
ManageXR is an enterprise device management platform designed for VR and AR devices. As more enterprises use XR to train employees, doctors use XR to treat patients, and schools use XR to teach students, organizations face significant hurdles expanding their operations from early-stage pilots to org...
ArborXR
arborxr.com
ArborXR is an AR & VR device management platform. More than 2000 companies in 90 countries are already using ArborXR to manage their VR & AR fleets. With ArborXR you can manage your devices, deploy content and updates remotely, and control what users can see and do in the headset. ArborXR is built w...
echo3D
echo3d.com
echo3D (www.echo3D.com) är en 3D-tillgångshanteringsplattform för utvecklare och företag att lagra, säkra och dela 3D-innehåll i realtid över sin organisation och utanför. Vi erbjuder ett 3D-först innehållshanteringssystem (CMS) och leveransnätverk (CDN), verktyg för komprimering och konvertering av...
SynergyXR
synergyxr.com
SynergyXR: Revolutionerar framtiden med XR Solutions Företagsöversikt SynergyXR ligger inbäddat i den pulserande staden Aarhus, Danmark, och står som en ledstjärna för innovation i det utökade verklighetslandskapet (XR). Född ur en djup förståelse av tillverknings- och energisektorerna, har vi vuxit...
Trimble Connect
connect.trimble.com
Trimble Connect för HoloLens använder blandad verklighet för projektkoordinering genom att tillhandahålla exakt anpassning av holografiska data på arbetsplatsen, vilket gör det möjligt för arbetare att granska sina modeller överlagrade i sammanhanget av den fysiska miljön.