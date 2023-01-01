Cohley
Har du inte installerat WebCatalog? Ladda ner WebCatalog.
Webbplats: cohley.com
Förbättra din upplevelse med skrivbordsappen för Cohley på WebCatalog för Mac, Windows, Linux.
Kör appar i störningsfria fönster med många förbättringar.
Hantera och växla enkelt mellan flera konton och appar utan att byta webbläsare.
Cohley is a software platform that helps brands scale their content strategies — everything from iPhone videos to professional photography to text reviews — to improve their digital performance. In today’s marketing environment, brands need more content than ever. Between optimizing digital ads, ensuring that they’re featuring great content in email marketing campaigns, and consistently posting on social channels and refreshing website content, it’s a lot to keep up with. Cohley’s aim is to continue to help the world’s best brands generate the content that they need through vetted 3rd party creators, allowing those brands to generate high volumes of diverse, actionable content for a fraction of the cost. Whether that’s branded photos or videos shot by creators on iPhones or more polished, high-res photography created by our network of photographers, Cohley is the content engine that provides marketers with the assets that they need to win across digital channels.
Webbplats: cohley.com
Ansvarsfriskrivning: WebCatalog är inte ansluten, associerad, auktoriserad, godkänd av eller på något sätt officiellt kopplad till Cohley. Alla produktnamn, logotyper och varumärken tillhör sina respektive ägare.