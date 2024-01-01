Alternativ - Caviar
ezCater
ezcater.com
Skaffa kontorscatering från restauranger nära dig. Kolla in menyer, recensioner och leveransbetyg i tid. Gratis onlinebeställning från ezCater.
eatNgage
eatngage.com
Enable sales and marketing teams to boost event attendance and personal engagement over an online meal delivered right to the prospect's desk
Cater2.me
cater2.me
Cater2.me offers corporate catering solutions for teams, featuring customized group ordering and virtual events to keep your team engaged and well-fed!
ZeroCater
zerocater.com
Corporate catering and cafeteria solutions customized to employees’ unique tastes while delivering the flexibility and consistency companies expect.
Sharebite
sharebite.com
Sharebite is the leading food benefits platform designed for the modern workforce. The world's best companies use Sharebite to elevate employee engagement. Our clients include category-leading companies across the financial services (top-tier investment banks, private equity, hedge funds, real estat...
EAT Club
eatclub.com
EAT Club is a virtual cafeteria that can satisfy everyone's tastes by delivering personalized, delicious meals to office teams
Foodee
food.ee
Foodee is a corporate catering platform that brings food from locally owned and operated restaurants to offices in North America. Conveniently order individually packaged meals for your team, with options available for every eater. Receive curated restaurant suggestions based on your team's dietary ...
Hoppier
hoppier.com
Skicka globala belöningar till kunder eller anställda med 5 klick eller mindre med Smarter Spending™-kontroller! Skapa ditt fjärrlunchprogram, skicka en kaffe, happy hour-drinkar, personliga gåvor, donationer till välgörenhet, studiebidrag och mer. Hoppier arbetar i över 60+ länder! 1000+ globala or...
Fooda
fooda.com
Drivs av teknik, erbjuder Fooda fantastisk mat till rimliga priser till anställda när de är på jobbet. Fooda ger fantastiska lokala restauranger direkt till dig. Fooda-godkända lokala restauranger serverar, lämnar av eller levererar god mat till din plats.