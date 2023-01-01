WebCatalog

Callback24

Callback24 – lead generation tool which helps acquiring new customers thanks to call-to-action (CTA) buttons. Callback24 makes it easier for your client to contact you. In just 15 seconds your consultant gets a notification about a customer’s call. Answer up to 30% more phone calls thanks to call-to-action (CTA) buttons: widget, pop-up and exit pop-up. Find out the reasons why your customers contact you and improve the quality of customer service. Callback24 offers: - Callback - Call-to-action buttons (CTA) - Lead database - Conversion rate optimization - Call recording, planning - Statistics and reports - Call tracking - Integration with: Facebook Messenger, Facebook Lead Ads, Google Analytics, popular CRMs and more

Kategorier:

Business
Lead Capture Software

