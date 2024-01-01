WebCatalog

Brightmetrics

Brightmetrics

Har du inte installerat WebCatalog? Ladda ner WebCatalog Desktop.

Använd webb-app

Webbplats: brightmetrics.com

Förbättra din upplevelse med skrivbordsappen för Brightmetrics på WebCatalog Desktop för Mac, Windows, Linux.

Kör appar i störningsfria fönster med många förbättringar.

Hantera och växla enkelt mellan flera konton och appar utan att byta webbläsare.

Brightmetrics enables your team to gain critical insights from your most common and valuable customer communication tools — your business phone system and contact center application. Brightmetrics pulls and organizes your telephone and other multi-channel engagement data, from your Mitel MiVoice Connect, Mitel MiVoice Business, Mitel MiContact Center, RingCentral, or Genesys Cloud system, into any configuration that you need. Our analytics and real time dashboards empower your team to drill down from summary reports or visualizations, showing high-level trends, into discrete calls or interactions so you can understand context, and draw out better-informed conclusions to help you make intelligent business decisions. The Brightmetrics Difference Time to Value A free trial setup takes minutes, not days, with no enablement fees. Ease of Use See your data today with our easy-to-use templates or quickly customize your own. Democratize Insights and Access We offer unlimited Brightmetrics users - no Genesys Cloud licensing necessary. Unique Features Leverage adherence data reporting and seamless drill-through of data. Start Getting Valuable Insights Today Brightmetrics is not like any other customer engagement analytics and dashboard tool you’ve ever used and we can prove it. Click to request a demo today!

Kategorier:

Business
Verktyg för datavisualisering

Webbplats: brightmetrics.com

Ansvarsfriskrivning: WebCatalog är inte ansluten, associerad, auktoriserad, godkänd av eller på något sätt officiellt kopplad till Brightmetrics. Alla produktnamn, logotyper och varumärken tillhör sina respektive ägare.

Alternativ

Canva

Canva

canva.com

Looker Studio

Looker Studio

cloud.google.com

Grow

Grow

grow.com

Visme

Visme

visme.co

Infogram

Infogram

infogram.com

Rose AI

Rose AI

rose.ai

Venngage

Venngage

venngage.com

Databox

Databox

databox.com

Elastic Cloud

Elastic Cloud

elastic.co

Cluvio

Cluvio

cluvio.com

NVivo

NVivo

qsrinternational.com

Geckoboard

Geckoboard

geckoboard.com

Du kanske också gillar

Genesys Cloud

Genesys Cloud

genesys.com

Snowflake

Snowflake

snowflake.com

Acquia

Acquia

acquia.com

FactSet

FactSet

factset.com

Mandala AI.

Mandala AI.

mandalasystem.com

Apollo

Apollo

apolloplatform.com

Baremetrics

Baremetrics

baremetrics.com

Arena Calibrate

Arena Calibrate

calibrate.thearena.ai

Carbonite

Carbonite

carbonite.com

Dialpad

Dialpad

dialpad.com

CashFlow Manager

CashFlow Manager

mycashflowmgr.net

FreJun

FreJun

frejun.com

Utforska

Desktop

Support

Företag

Juridiskt

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.