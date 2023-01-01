WebCatalog

Blue Green Analytics

Blue Green Analytics

Har du inte installerat WebCatalog? Ladda ner WebCatalog.

Använd webb-app

Webbplats: bluegreenanalytics.com

Förbättra din upplevelse med skrivbordsappen för Blue Green Analytics på WebCatalog för Mac, Windows, Linux.

Kör appar i störningsfria fönster med många förbättringar.

Hantera och växla enkelt mellan flera konton och appar utan att byta webbläsare.

Blue Green Analytics visually maps website behavior—from visit to conversion—empowering marketers to gather insights and improve customer experiences. We continue to build Blue Green Analytics visual-first. Rather than relying on the data collected to determine how it's visualized, we start with the visual (what story do we want to tell and how do we want to tell it?) then we make the data and algorithms work to support it. Approaching analytics like this allows the left and right sides of the brain to work in harmony, and takes the frustration out of analytics. Blue Green Analytics is a subsidiary of Blue Green Brands, LLC and was originally conceived as a result of over a decade of frustration with the lack of visual-first analytics in the customer journey space.

Webbplats: bluegreenanalytics.com

Ansvarsfriskrivning: WebCatalog är inte ansluten, associerad, auktoriserad, godkänd av eller på något sätt officiellt kopplad till Blue Green Analytics. Alla produktnamn, logotyper och varumärken tillhör sina respektive ägare.

Du kanske också gillar

Zoho Analytics

Zoho Analytics

zoho.com

Funnelytics

Funnelytics

funnelytics.io

Mode Analytics

Mode Analytics

mode.com

Adobe Analytics

Adobe Analytics

business.adobe.com

Blue Triangle

Blue Triangle

bluetriangle.com

Blue Express

Blue Express

bluex.cl

Decile

Decile

decile.com

Snowplow

Snowplow

snowplow.io

Capiche

Capiche

capiche.com

Tastyworks

Tastyworks

tastyworks.com

Abla Analytics

Abla Analytics

abla.io

Tripetto

Tripetto

tripetto.com

Produkt

Support

Företag

Juridiskt

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.